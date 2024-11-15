Genomadix Inc. Enters Into Collaboration With Mayo Clinic On Precision Medicine For Telestroke

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Genomadix (genomadix), a global leader in point of need precision diagnostics, announced today that it has entered into a know-how license agreement with Mayo to collaborate on the delivery of enhanced telestroke services in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mayo Clinic will grant Genomadix access to its specialized knowledge and technical expertise in the telestroke space, collaborating with Genomadix to expand the use of its FDA-cleared Genomadix Cube CYP2C19 System into sites in which stroke care is delivered, in part, remotely.

Based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology, the Cube can generate accurate CYP2C19 genotype test results in around one hour, assisting clinicians in quickly making personalized dual-antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) treatment decisions for stroke and cardiology patients.

The availability of rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in a telestroke setting is even more relevant since the American Heart Association published in June 2024 a Scientific Statement on CYP2C19 Genetic Testing for Oral P2Y12 Inhibitor Therapy , with relevance to both cardiology and stroke.



"This agreement represents a significant benefit for both organizations," said Steve Edgett, CEO of Genomadix. "With the know-how and expertise of Mayo Clinic, Genomadix aims to deliver rapid CYP2C19 genotype results helping guide therapeutic decisions for more patients in more locations."

About Genomadix

Based in Ottawa, Canada, Genomadix Inc. is a pioneer in real-time qPCR point of need technology. The Genomadix Cube is a molecular diagnostic instrument capable of performing tests for precision medicine genotyping on a sample-to-result platform. The portable size, ease of use, and on-demand processing capability enables users to generate time-critical results in approximately one hour. The Cube platform is also available as an open platform (CubeX) that can be used to design, develop and run any qPCR test for research or product development purpose. Applications of the Genomadix Cube technology include, but are not limited to, precision medicine, clinical diagnostics and environmental testing. For more information, visit .

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

