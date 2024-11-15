Smart Assault Rifle Market Size To Surpass USD 30.64 Billion By 2032 Owing To Increasing Geopolitical Tensions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Assault Rifle Market

"The Rise of Smart Assault Rifles: Growth and Technological Innovation"

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Smart Assault Rifle Market size was USD 17.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 30.64 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.81% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Smart Assault Rifles Revolutionize Warfare with Advanced Technologies for Precision and SafetySmart technologies make the use and functionality of firearms optimal, providing soldiers with tools to conduct military operations more safely and efficiently. Protective features, functioning only by an authorized person, reduce risks of misuse, theft, or self-harm in smart assault rifles. These have various integrated safety features, such as biometric sensors, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) chips, fingerprint recognition, machine locks, and magnetic kits. Furthermore, the armed forces introduce smart weaponry that is increasingly integrated with external applications which enhance the capabilities of the weapon through real-time data analysis, GPS tracking, and other tools to ensure precision accuracy, which further improves the safety of military operations.Book Your Sample Report @Growing Demand for Precision and Safety Fuel Expansion of the Smart Assault Rifle MarketSmart assault rifles are increasing the demand for advanced, accurate weaponry in modern war owing to geopolitical conflicts and the need for improved safety and effectiveness. Military forces increasingly feature smart weapons through biometric sensors and RFID technology to ensure that only authorized persons can use them. Infusion of GPS, infrared, and laser systems enhances targeting, operational efficiency, and safety, making smart rifles superior to traditional firearms. Geopolitical tensions fuel the necessity for high-end weapons, and governments and defense manufacturing companies will see an opportunity to explore smart assault rifles. The market will expand in growing Asian-Pacific and Middle Eastern countries whose defense spending is increasing. Augmented reality and machine learning further bring new opportunities for integrated smart weapons, and upgrading legacy defense systems opens a much greater opportunity for replacing traditional firearms.Key Players:.Lockheed Martin Corporation.Raytheon Technologies Corporation.BAE Systems, PLC.The Boeing Company.L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc..MBDA, Inc.General Dynamics Corporation.Orbital ATK.Thales Group.Textron Inc.Rheinmetall AgAsk For Enquiry @Segment AnalysisBy TechnologyThe laser guidance market is expected to grow at a tremendous pace in the coming years of the forecast period, with advanced technologies such as lasers being introduced on a large scale into the market, which have significantly enhanced precision and operational efficiency. In parallel, the satellite guidance segment is also envisioned to thrive quite suitably throughout the prediction period.By ProductThe Missile segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate in the next forecast period. The reason is their incessant improvement in technology and global demand for more advanced missile systems.By Technology:.Laser.Radar.GPS.Infrared.OthersBy Platform:.Air.Land.NavalBy Product:.Telescopic Sight.Collimating Optical Sight.Reflex Sight.Missiles.Munitions.Guided Projectiles.Guided Rockets.Precision Guided FirearmsKey Regional DevelopmentNorth America has long been the leader in defense expenditure and technology advancement. The U.S. Department of Defense is among the world's biggest purchasers of smart weapons, which continues to mark the dominance of North America within the global market for smart assault rifles. The dominance of the region is further guaranteed by the presence of some of the major manufacturers, such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and Northrop Grumman.Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. With major investments by China, India, and Japan in their defense sectors, the region has become one of the leaders in the development and implementation of smart weaponry. Increased defense spending, especially in China and India, may be fueling demand for advanced military technologies, like smart assault rifles.Ask For Buy @Recent Development.In August 2023, the leading defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman, kept winning the bulk of the contracts in large increases. Such increases were supported by rising world defense spending and military modernization. Their consistent win streak in supplying advanced armaments, including smart assault rifles, kept them front-runners in the market..In June 2024, BAE Systems Bofors demonstrates the Tridon Mk2 air-defense system at Eurosatory 2024. The system can deploy on both mobile and stationary platforms, where it possesses the functionality to target missiles, aircraft, and UAVs. The launch marks an important milestone in the development of advanced defense technologies in the market.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.Office No.305-B, Arissa Avenue, Fountain Road, Kharadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411014

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.