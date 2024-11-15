RECOVERY CHANNEL STREAMING NETWORK NEARING LAUNCH TO SUPPORTIVE PROGRAMS ON RECOVERY & FENTANYL AWARENESS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike Anthony JonesSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Recovery Channel Streaming Network, founded by visionary leader Mike Anthony Jones, is proud to announce its nearing debut on ROKU. Inspired by the tragic loss of his son Logan to fentanyl poisoning, Mike embarked on a mission to revolutionize how recovery and substance use awareness are addressed. This groundbreaking platform will deliver comprehensive programming focused on recovery, support, and education to individuals and families impacted by addiction. Committed to reaching as many people as possible, the network has plans to expand to other major platforms, including Apple, to further its mission of saving lives and fostering hope.Central to the network's mission is its commitment to collaborating with leading experts and advocates in addiction recovery and fentanyl awareness. To ensure its programming remains current and impactful, The Recovery Channel Streaming Network is actively consulting with organizations in the recovery and fentanyl education space, including Facing Fentanyl, a grassroots organization and subject matter expert. This partnership will help bring the latest data, educational insights, and firsthand accounts of the effects of the fentanyl crisis to the forefront of the network's offerings."By working closely with grassroots organizations like Facing Fentanyl, we aim to deliver accurate, relevant, and emotionally resonant content that not only informs but also supports the millions of Americans impacted by this crisis," said Mike Anthony Jones, Founder of The Recovery Channel Streaming Network. "Their deep knowledge and commitment to raising awareness about fentanyl's devastating impact are invaluable to our mission of providing resources that foster healing and resilience."The Recovery Channel Streaming Network will incorporate up-to-date information on prevention efforts, highlight how the epidemic affects communities and families, and promote strategies for education and recovery nationwide. This collaboration ensures that viewers receive programming that reflects the current landscape of recovery and fentanyl awareness work across the country.The platform's rollout on ROKU will mark the first step in The Recovery Channel Streaming Network's vision of becoming a comprehensive resource for individuals and families seeking reliable, expert-driven recovery and drug awareness content. As it grows, the network looks forward to building partnerships with advocates and professionals dedicated to creating a future where recovery and prevention go hand in hand.The Recovery Channel Streaming Network was founded by Mike Anthony Jones, a father who was impacted by fentanyl, to provide a centralized platform for recovery, education, and support programming. Available now on ROKU and soon to launch on other platforms such as Apple, the network is committed to offering content that helps individuals and families navigate the challenges of addiction and recovery.Donate your prayers or contributions at:Learn more at:Submit your angel photo for memorial programming at

