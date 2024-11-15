Enterprise Content Management Market Size To Reach USD 105.92 Billion By 2032, With A CAGR Of 10.3% | Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing demand for digital content involving documents, emails, multimedia files, and social data is boosting the enterprise content management market. New York, USA, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview: The global enterprise content management market size is projected to grow from USD 44.19 billion in 2023 to USD 105.92 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.3%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research. Enterprise content management is a series of interpreted procedures, policies, and instruments that sanction a business to acquire, arrange, restore, and convey crucial particulars to its staff, business stakeholders, and consumers. ECM has advanced speedily as varied configurations of content have been initiated in the work environment. Still, ECM instruments endure to concentrate on digitally handling a firm's particulars in a consolidated reserve and utilizing the digital content to reinforce business procedures. Key Insights from the Report:

The market for enterprise content management entails the policies, techniques, and software solutions utilized for accession, firm, repository, conservation, and distribution of a varied gamut of content.

The enterprise content management market segmentation is mainly based on offer, business function, deployment mode, organization size, end-use, and region.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2023 USD 44.19 billion Market size value in 2024 USD 48.49 billion Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 105.92 billion CAGR 10.3% from 2024-2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Market's Growth Drivers:

Growth in Cyber Crimes : With a growing cyber menace, firms categorize data security as an overriding worry. ECM systems play an important part by combining strong security measures such as encryption, role-based access control, and data loss prohibition apparatus, contributing to enterprise content management market growth.

Rise in the Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions : The market observed a notable rise in demand for cloud-dependent solutions, extensively pushed by the benefits of scalability, economy, and effortlessness of deployment provided by cloud computing.

Merger of AI and ML : The amalgamation of AI and ML into ECM systems showcases a notable progression in content management potential. AI and ML technologies sanction ECM platforms to mechanize intricate chores such as content categorization, where documents are classified dependent on their content and conditions impulsively.

List of Enterprise Content Management Key Players:



Box, Inc.

DocuWare Corporation

Hyland Software

IBM Corporation

Kyocera Document Solutions, Inc.

Laserfiche

M-Files Microsoft Corporation

Geographical Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest enterprise content management market share. ECM solutions playing a significant role in productively handling, reserving, and connecting digital content for firms covering industries such as finance, healthcare, government and manufacturing are driving the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The regional expansion is due to digital modification capabilities covering varied industries.





Market Segmentation:

By Offering Outlook:



Solution



Document Management



Case Management



Record Management



Imaging & Capturing



Web & Mobile Content Management



Digital Asset Management



Collaborative Content Management



eDiscovery

Others

Services



Professional Services



Deployment & Integration



Training & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services



Content Analytics & Reporting



Managed Print & Output Services Content Migration Services

By Business Function Outlook:



Human Resources

Sales & Marketing

Accounting & Legal

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Others

By Deployment Mode Outlook:



Cloud On-premises

By Organization Size Outlook:



Large Enterprises SMEs

By End Use Outlook:



BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & ITeS

Telecommunications

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Government & Public Sector Others

By Region Outlook:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

