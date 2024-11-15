Untapped Genz Market A Huge But Time-Sensitive Opportunity For Health And Fitness Brands Going Into 2025, Unidays Finds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The UNiDAYS & Report is out now

The latest report from UNiDAYS reveals health and fitness brands must act now to grab their share of the lucrative New Year student market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As we approach the new year, health and fitness brands have a compelling and urgent opportunity to engage the notoriously discerning Gen Z demographic. The latest Health and Fitness Report from UNiDAYS reveals that nearly one in five students are determined to get fit in January. Almost half (44%) intend to buy a gym membership, which sets Gen Z apart from the older generations, as only 33% of millennials, 12% of Gen X, and 7% of baby boomers have the same intention. This indicates a significant potential for growth in health-related purchases across the demographic. However, as the report cautions, brands must act swiftly and strategically to capture this momentum.The comprehensive survey of 1,600 UK participants reveals that Gen Z-one of the most active generations, with almost half (46%) exercising consistently throughout the year-presents a significant opportunity for health and fitness brands. With a staggering 62% currently without gym memberships, there are an estimated 1.7 million potential customers in the UK alone. This gap presents a critical opportunity for brands to cater to their need for flexibility and value.Key findingsEngagement peaks in January: The New Year sees a dramatic spike in student health and fitness engagement, with almost 10% of all UNiDAYS engagements taking place this month. The report highlights the critical window for brands to connect with students eager to pursue their fitness goals come the new year.Tailoring subscriptions: Gen Z's appetite for new health and fitness subscriptions is robust, with 44% planning to invest in gym memberships between January and March. However, students strongly favour monthly memberships, with two-thirds preferring payment plans that spread costs rather than hefty upfront fees.Social exercise trends: This generation is drawn to community-centred group workouts. A fifth (17%) regularly play team sports, and more than one in ten (12%) take part in classes like Pilates, yoga, and HIIT. Moreover, a quarter (25%) participate in alternative social activities such as running clubs and ParkRun, which turn typically individual exercises into group activities.Influences on purchasing decisions: The availability of student discounts, prices, and quality, as well as friends and family recommendations, significantly influence Gen Z's buying behaviour. Review videos on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram remain the most relevant. However, Gen Z is also more likely to be swayed by professional ads than older generations.Shopping InsightsBeyond gym memberships, Gen Z is actively purchasing fitness-related products in the first quarter of 2025. The vast majority (83%) plan to make a health and fitness-related purchase, focusing particularly on apparel, tech, supplements and subscriptions, to support their New Year health and fitness plans.Exercise apparel: Gen Z is the most likely generation to buy workout clothes in the first quarter of 2025, as more than half (57%) intend to purchase something specific. As revealed in UNiDAYS' recent Fashion Report, working out is the main reason students will buy clothing and accessories in the coming months, spending, on average, £29.12 each, giving a potential total spend of £236 million on gym wear. More than four in ten (42%) will also purchase fitness footwear, with a total outlay in the region of £231 million.Health and fitness tech: One in five (20%) will splash out on wearable tech. Third only to clothing and footwear, headphones and earphones are on the shopping list of one in three (32%) Gen Z, with half (50%) planning to spend £100. overVitamins and supplements: Three in ten (32%) students plan to buy vitamins and supplements, with the majority expected to spend up to £20. In addition, more than one in five (22%) will invest in protein supplements to support their fitness regime.Subscriptions: As the generation most likely to buy health and fitness subscriptions, over half (54%) will sign up for a gym membership, vitamin subscription, meal plan, or online workout programme.Actionable insights for brandsAs we prepare for the January surge, it's crucial for health and fitness brands to consider implementing innovative marketing strategies that align with Gen Z's values and preferences, including:Promoting flexible subscription options to ensure affordability across a range of products, from gyms and exercise classes to athletic wear and supplements.Creating community-oriented events and challenges that encourage group participation and provide opportunities for students to share their experiences across social media.Leveraging digital platforms for targeted marketing that resonates with Gen Z's tech-savvy nature.Omni-channel advertising to hit every touchpoint with the generation that is constantly switched on and perpetually aware."Gen Z is enthusiastic about health and fitness, but they value flexibility and meaningful engagement," said Alex Gallagher, chief strategy officer at UNiDAYS. "Brands need to create personalised experiences and adjust their marketing strategies to resonate with this influential consumer group. All it takes to build loyalty is creativity and an understanding of their values," he added.For more insights into Gen Z's Health and Fitness consumption, download your copy of the UNiDAYS Health and Fitness Report

