Russian Strikes Leave Two Schools, Three Kindergartens Damaged In Odesa

As a result of a Russian strike that targeted Odesa Thursday night, two and 3 kindergartens suffered damage.

This was reported on by the local administration's education department, Olena Buynevych.

"Again, we have two schools were windows were shattered and window frames were broken. Three kindergartens. A painful and familiar algorithm, they make a mess, and we repair, clean, and fix things all over again," she wrote.

Another school and a kindergarten in the city were affected in a drone attack on November 8.

One killed, two injured in Russian drone attack on

As Ukrinform reported, a civilian was killed and at least 10 were injured, including a child, in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack on November 14.