Russian Strikes Leave Two Schools, Three Kindergartens Damaged In Odesa
Date
11/15/2024 7:12:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian strike that targeted Odesa Thursday night, two schools and 3 kindergartens suffered damage.
This was reported on facebook by the local administration's education department, Olena Buynevych .
"Again, we have two schools were windows were shattered and window frames were broken. Three kindergartens. A painful and familiar algorithm, they make a mess, and we repair, clean, and fix things all over again," she wrote.
Photo: Facebook/Olena Buynevych
Another school and a kindergarten in the city were affected in a drone attack on November 8.
Read also:
One killed, two injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa
As Ukrinform reported, a civilian was killed and at least 10 were injured, including a child, in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack on November 14.
MENAFN15112024000193011044ID1108889867
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.