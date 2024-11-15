Own Business Programme: 22,000 Ukrainians Receive Grants Worth UAH 5.2B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 12, 2024, as part of the Own Business [Vlasna Sprava] programme, a total of UAH 5.2 billion worth of grants were approved for 22,000 Ukrainians.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Employment Service in response to an inquiry from Ukrinform.

“Over more than two years since the programme was launched (as of November 12, 2024), positive decisions on microgrants have been endorsed for 22,000 Ukrainians, including 9,000 recipients in 2024. The total amount of microgrants (following the endorsed decisions) is UAH 5.2 billion, including UAH 2.2 billion in 2024,” the report states.

As noted by the Ukrainian State Employment Service, the government-funded grant programme 'Own Business' is an irrevocable, interest-free government assistance to individuals and economic entities to start or develop the existing business.

The amount of grants under this programme ranges from UAH 50,000 to UAH 250,000. For applicants whose place of activity or registration is the city of Kharkiv or the Kharkiv region, the grant size is UAH 500,000.

The main condition for obtaining grant funds is the creation of new jobs.

The programme is funded through the Ukrainian Compulsory State Social Insurance Fund. The Fund's budget for 2025 is yet to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

“The State Employment Service submitted proposals to the Fund's draft budget for 2025 to provide financing for this expenditure item in the amount of UAH 4.24 billion,” the State Employment Service added.

A reminder that, following the twentieth wave of the Own Business government programme, another 421 winners were selected to receive UAH 101 million in grants to start or develop their businesses.