Enemy Did Not Enter Hremiach In Chernihiv Region, Russian Flag Installed By Saboteurs Demchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian tricolor flag was discovered in the Chernihiv region, which had been installed by an enemy subversive group on a destroyed bridge over the Sudost River. However, the Russian saboteurs did not cross the bridge and did not enter the town of Hremiach.

This was stated by Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrinform regarding relevant reports.

“The Ukrainian defenders in the Chernihiv region have indeed discovered a Russian tricolor flag today that was installed near the border on a destroyed bridge over the Sudost River. The claim by Russian propagandists that a subversive group entered the town of Hremiach is false. They did not cross the bridge near which the enemy saboteurs installed their 'rag',” the spokesperson said.

He stated that the area from which the sabotage group operated is isolated by rivers and uninhabited between the rivers and the border. In addition, the constant flooding of the area makes it unfeasible to construct adequate fortifications, according to Demchenko.

He highlighted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have full control of this area and are in an advantageous position to maintain defensive lines.

At present, the necessary additional units from the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been deployed in this area and anti-sabotage reserves are operating, the spokesman said.

He cautioned against allowing the enemy to use their information and psychological influence, adding that the threat from Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups remains a concern, including in the Chernihiv region. He stated that, although there has been a notable reduction in the activity of saboteurs, the terrorist country has not relinquished its use of subversive reconnaissance groups to exert psychological influence.

According to media reports citing Radio Liberty, a Russian tricolor was installed in the Chernihiv region.