This Week In Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need To See

A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including a new Frosty, Black Friday deals and a new app from Big Lots.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Consumer Press Release Roundup, Nov. 11-15, 2024.

Fans can pair the Salted Caramel Frosty with two new fall menu items at Wendy's: the Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger and a fresh take on the beloved Taco Salad.Integrating Grubhub with Wonder is the next step in Wonder's mission to make great food more accessible, bringing together the convenience, speed and selection of first-party and third-party restaurants, groceries and meal kits in a single app order. Additionally, all Wonder locations will be available on Grubhub for third-party delivery.With features like one-touch shopping, profile and credit card management, and weekly exclusive deals, the app ensures a convenient and rewarding shopping experience.Fans can sign up to RSVP for the free, immersive activation to get hyped for the upcoming Paramount Pictures film Gladiator II, only in theatres everywhere on November 22. They'll be transported to "The Pepsi COLAsseum" at Regal Times Square and be the first to experience the movie in 4DX.Priceline created its biggest sale of the year with holiday deals across flights, hotels, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and activities to trending destinations. Priceline will unveil its holiday savings in three waves now through Travel Tuesday, offering opportunities to save big on travel with deals running through the end of the year.Yeedi announced major Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, including all the top savings on YEEDI's popular robot vacuums. The sale runs from November 11 through December 2, offering the year's best prices on YEEDI's most advanced cleaning solutions.Hallmark is celebrating the holiday season with a wide selection of products and experiences designed to bring comfort and joy to every celebration. From holiday greeting cards to its new streaming service and membership program Hallmark+, Hallmark is bringing the magic of the season to life in stores, on screens and in person.Hershey's Chocolate World announces its wonderful slate of holiday experiences, treats and eats, and first-ever additions just in time for the peak of winter travel. Just as 46% of consumers say they plan to travel this holiday season, the attraction looks forward to once again welcoming multigenerational guests to experience sweet, holiday fun.Fetch, America's Rewards App, today announced the launch of the Fetch Shop Web Extension, a new, easy way for users to earn rewards by making purchases directly from a web browser. The new web extension helps consumers rack up Fetch Points for their purchases from participating online retailers when shopping through their browser.Featuring a super-soft, skin-like silicone nipple, the Perfect Match bottle adapts to each baby's unique palate, mimicking the natural shape and feel of a mother's breast for a stress-free feeding experience that supports your breastfeeding journey from start to finish.To keep playful paws out of trouble, Fancy Feast has created the FeastiviTREE – a feline-friendly holiday tree built to withstand even the most spirited felines, so cats and cat lovers can celebrate the season together in style.Lady Gaga breaks down her daily makeup look showcasing five best-sellingHaus Labsproducts, while she opens up about her work as a clean makeup innovator.Chipotle is bringing back three of its best-selling, viral products: Cilantro Soap, the "Water" Cup Candle and Car Napkin Holder, the perfect gifts for Chipotle fans this holiday season. Starting November 14, items from the "All I Want Is Chipotle" holiday collection will be available for purchase individually and bundled as a set on Chipotlegoods while supplies last.

