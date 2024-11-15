Growing adoption of cloud computing is expected to increase the demand for Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) solutions globally.

One of the major factors anticipated to drive the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market's growth during the forecast period is the shift of a large number of organizations to cloud computing. Cloud computing allows companies to use artificial intelligence without the need to set up an AI infrastructure, saving them cost and time. It allows the companies to focus completely on their core business, as AI as a service is provided by third parties, which is leading to rising demand for AIaaS and propelling its market growth in the coming years.

For instance, in June 2022, e& Enterprise, a division of e& Group Limited, collaborated with DataRobot to introduce an industry-first Enterprise AlaaS solution for public and private companies looking to accelerate their digital transformation. It provides an end-to-end cloud solution that allows building, training, deployment, and managing AI & ML solutions at a fraction of the cost of in-house.

Further, allowing governments and private companies to deploy AI fixes at scale and realize business value with minimal upfront AI expertise. Similarly, there are more companies are adopting cloud computing to upgrade their businesses, which is anticipated to boost the market growth during the assessment period.

Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market Geographical Outlook:

The North American region is expected to hold a substantial Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) market share.

The North American region is anticipated to hold a significant market share owing to the presence of market leaders such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, and IBM Corporation, among others. Further, the region has a strong industry player presence, leading to increasing technological advancements. Hence, there will be a higher tendency to adopt technologies like AIaaS for diverse industries in the coming years.

In addition, North American countries like the United States and Canada are anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to rising investments in cloud-based solutions and an emerging sector realizing the utilization of AlaaS for multiple applications. Furthermore, the rising number of start-ups in the region providing AIaaS solutions is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage:



Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:

