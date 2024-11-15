Well Done Foundation Fights Climate Change By Plugging Orphaned And Abandoned Oil And Gas Wells

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bozeman, MT - November 15th, 2024 - The Well Done Foundation is on a mission to combat climate change by plugging abandoned oil and wells, which are significant sources of methane and CO2 emissions in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that around 3.5 million unplugged, abandoned wells lie across the country, each leaking harmful greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. By partnering with landowners, farmers, local and state governments, corporations, and nonprofits, the Well Done Foundation is dedicated to identifying, documenting, and eliminating these emissions through well-plugging projects that restore the land to its original state.



Orphaned oil and gas wells emit methane, a greenhouse gas that is up to 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Methane contributes significantly to global warming and climate change, and sealing these wells has an immediate and measurable impact on reducing emissions. Once wells are plugged, they no longer release harmful gases, helping to protect the environment and reduce air pollution. This critical work aligns with the Well Done Foundation's mission of creating a sustainable future and securing a healthier planet for generations to come.



In pursuit of this goal, the Well Done Foundation has established a process that begins with locating abandoned wells and assessing their emission levels. Working in collaboration with various stakeholders, including landowners and government agencies, the foundation ensures that each well's emissions are thoroughly measured and documented. Once the emissions data is collected, the foundation steps in to plug the well and remediate the land, leaving it in the best possible condition.



The Well Done Foundation's Chairman, Curtis Shuck, commented on the importance of these efforts:“We are working to tackle one of the less talked about but highly impactful sources of greenhouse gases. Plugging these abandoned wells is one of the most immediate actions we can take to combat climate change, and it's a solution that is measurable and impactful on a global scale.”



The Well Done Foundation relies on donations to continue this work and is actively seeking additional funding to support more projects. Those interested in making a contribution can visit the Well Done Foundation's donation page at Every dollar directly aids the foundation in its mission to identify and seal more wells, helping to reduce the levels of methane and CO2 released into the atmosphere.



The foundation also offers a unique way for individuals and companies to get involved through the purchase of carbon offsets. These offsets directly fund well-plugging projects, providing a tangible way to reduce one's carbon footprint. More information about carbon offsets and becoming a“Carbon Hero” can be found at .



To date, the Well Done Foundation has successfully completed multiple well-plugging projects, with information about both completed and ongoing projects available on their website at .



Together, through awareness, collaboration, and action, the Well Done Foundation believes we can create a meaningful impact in the fight against climate change. Join them in their mission by donating or purchasing a carbon offset today.





