Article 370 Not Mentioned In Assembly Resolution: J&K Cong Chief Tariq Karra

Karra said the party has already made its stance clear on the issue when J&K Assembly passed the resolution.

“We have already said that the only thing left to demand after the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 is statehood,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He said the demand for restoration of Article 370 was not raised in the resolution, nor is there any mention of it.

Karra, who represents Central Shalteng segment, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misrepresenting facts for political gains.

“Despite our clear-cut statement, the BJP is misrepresenting facts in elections,” he said.

On the recent statement of Congress president Malikarjun Kharge, Karra said that he has asked BJP to tell who has talked about reinstating Article 370.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now