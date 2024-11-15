Pakistan Warns Taliban: Don't Test Our Patience

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign urged the on Thursday to take immediate and effective action against Pakistani based in Afghanistan, deeming any support for them unacceptable.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch warned the Afghan Taliban not to“test the patience of the Pakistani people.”

In a weekly press briefing reported by The Express Tribune, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated,“Afghanistan must not allow its territory to be used for against Pakistan or any neighboring country.”

She emphasized that besides Pakistan, Afghanistan's other neighboring countries have also called on the Taliban to take action against terrorist groups using Afghanistan as a safe haven.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's demand that Afghanistan soil must not be used against Pakistan and other neighboring nations.

She warned the Taliban to take Pakistan's repeated concerns regarding militants seriously and to“stop testing the patience of the Pakistani people.”

The escalating insecurity caused by deadly attacks from militant groups, particularly the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has fueled Islamabad's frustration and anger toward the Afghan Taliban.

The growing insecurity in Pakistan due to militant activity, along with the Afghan Taliban's perceived inaction, has heightened tensions between the two nations. Islamabad's demands for accountability and action may lead to strained diplomatic ties, further complicating the regional security dynamics.

Meanwhile, India has been quietly increasing its engagement with the Taliban, focusing on economic projects and humanitarian aid. This growing relationship could shift the balance of influence in the region, as India positions itself as a key player in Afghanistan's reconstruction and a counterweight to Pakistan's dominance in the country affairs.

