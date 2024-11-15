Argentina’S Unexpected Setback: Paraguay’S Comeback Shakes Up South American Qualifiers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's journey in the South American Qualifiers took an unexpected turn on Thursday. The leading team faced Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco in a crucial 11th-round match.



Despite an early lead, Argentina succumbed to a 2-1 defeat, potentially allowing Colombia to close the gap. The match began promisingly for Argentina. Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the first half.



Enzo Fernández's well-timed pass found Martínez, who outmaneuvered his marker. Face-to-face with goalkeeper Gatito Fernández, Martínez struck firmly to secure the lead.



Paraguay, however, refused to back down. In the 19th minute, they equalized with a spectacular goal. Velázquez delivered a cross from the right wing, and Sanabria executed a beautiful bicycle kick to level the score.



This moment shifted the momentum of the game. The second half started with a shock for Argentina. Just one minute in, Paraguay took the lead.







Diego Gómez's free-kick from the left found Alderete at the far post. Alderete outjumped the defender and headed the ball into the net, completing Paraguay's comeback.



In addition, this defeat leaves Argentin with 22 points, still at the top of the table. However, their position is now precarious.

South American World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia, currently in second place with 19 points, could potentially catch up in this round. If Colombia defeats Uruguay, they would match Argentina's point total.



Paraguay's victory propelled them to sixth place with 16 points. This win breathes new life into their qualification campaign. It also demonstrates the competitive nature of South American football, where no team can be underestimated.



Both teams now look ahead to their next challenges. Argentina will host Peru at La Bombonera Stadium next Tuesday. Paraguay, riding high on this victory, will travel to face Bolivia at the Municipal de El Alto.



These matches, part of the 12th round, will be crucial in shaping the qualification landscape. This result serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of football.



It highlights the importance of consistency and adaptability in long qualification campaigns. As the race for World Cup spots intensifies, every match becomes a test of skill, strategy, and mental fortitude.

