Crypto Bettors Divided On Paul Vs. Tyson Fight, Cloudbet Data Shows

Leading sportsbook Cloudbet reports a stark divide among bettors ahead of the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match , set for November 15th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While nostalgia is driving many to back the legendary Tyson, who officially retired from competitive fighting in 2005, others are strategically hedging their bets on the younger Paul, currently the favorite at 1.41 odds.

Although Paul has the edge according to oddsmakers, Tyson is seeing significant support from bettors willing to take a risk – placing bets as high as 4.02 odds to win 'Cloudbet Opinion ', a barometer of real-time bets placed on the platform, shows more bettors have pegged Tyson to win.

Betting on the fight is typical in many ways: some bettors spread their wagers across multiple outcomes to boost their chances of a return, and others build multi-sport parlays to increase potential payouts. This matchup has attracted bettors who usually focus on other sports.

The recent surge in the price of Bitcoin, which surpassed $90,000 on Wednesday, has coincided with an increase in betting activity for the upcoming boxing match.

