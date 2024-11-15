UNC Pembroke Student Becomes Bangladesh's Youngest Ethical Hacker, Paving Way For Cybersecurity Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Portrait of Shirsendu Mondal

PEMBROKE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shirsendu Mondal, a second-year Computer Science student at UNC Pembroke (UNCP), has quickly become a standout in the field of cybersecurity. Certified as an ethical hacker (CEH) by EC-Council, the world's leading cybersecurity certification body, Mondal is trained to help companies protect sensitive data by identifying and resolving security vulnerabilities.

“Whenever we hear the word 'hacker,' it creates a negative image,” Mondal explains.“But an ethical hacker works to find and report vulnerabilities, not exploit them.”

At 20, Mondal holds the title of Bangladesh's youngest certified ethical hacker and has earned additional certifications from organizations including (ISC)2, Cisco, IBM, New York University, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Initially studying at North South University in Dhaka, he chose to continue his education at UNCP after learning about its growing cybersecurity program, which launched a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity in 2022. The program provides hands-on labs, real-world case studies, and research opportunities, setting students up for successful careers in one of the fastest-growing professions in the world.

“After looking at programs in Canada and the U.S., I found UNCP,” Mondal says.“Getting accepted was a big deal for me.”

Mondal's experience at UNCP has been both challenging and rewarding. Despite a delayed arrival in Pembroke in August 2023, he quickly caught up in classes with the support of his professors. His adjustment to life in the U.S. was helped by the Bangladeshi Student Association and the friendships he's made on campus. Additionally, he secured a research assistant role under Dr. Prashanth BusiReddyGari, assistant professor and coordinator of the cybersecurity program.

“Shirsendu exemplifies the caliber of students we attract,” Dr. BusiReddyGari says, noting the need for skilled ethical hackers as cyberinfrastructure grows globally.

UNCP's cybersecurity program benefits from its recent designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) by the NSA, which unlocks scholarships and internship opportunities. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, information security roles are projected to grow by 32% through 2032, with a median annual pay of $120,360 in 2023. This high demand has created over 469,000 cybersecurity vacancies nationwide.

In addition to the CAE-CD designation, UNCP established the Cyber Defense Education Center and partnered with Southeastern Community College to support IT students pursuing cybersecurity.

Despite being far from family and friends, Mondal is making the most of his time at UNCP. His journey reflects not only his drive to succeed but also UNCP's commitment to nurturing future cybersecurity leaders.

