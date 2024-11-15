Msheireb Downtown Doha Hosts Over 1500 Attendees For Qatar's Largest Outdoor Cybersecurity Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Msheireb Properties' first-ever outdoor cybersecurity conference, held in partnership with White Hat Desert (WHD), brought more than 1500 participants from across multiple sectors to Barahat Msheireb yesterday.

The event featured 15 speakers, five specialized Cybersecurity Villages, and CTF“Capture the flag” competition to Barahat Msheireb, and representation from energy, banking, construction, healthcare, and broadcasting companies, setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity events in Qatar.

“As a smart tech leader in Qatar, hosting this groundbreaking cybersecurity is part of our commitment to introducing technological innovation and digital safety among the community,” said Eng Ahmed Al Korbi, Senior ICT Manager at Msheireb Properties, during his welcome remarks.“Through our sophisticated network of over 650,000 connected IoT devices and state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre, we understand firsthand the critical importance of cybersecurity in modern urban environments. This event demonstrates our dedication to sharing this knowledge with both industry professionals and general public in Qatar.”

The morning industry session delivered comprehensive insights across four key themes: Emerging Threats, Artificial Intelligence, Risk Management, and Cyber Strategy. The event featured five distinct Cybersecurity Villages, each offering specialised experiences. The Digital Forensics & Incident Response village provided hands-on training with security experts, while the Application Security section offered a fundamental understanding of secure development practices. Participants engaged with offensive security methods in the Penetration Testing area and explored malware analysis in the Reverse Engineering section. The WHD Clinic served as a community hub for networking, while the Qatar Scientific Club showcased innovative demonstrations in robotics and electronics.

The evening session transformed Barahat Msheireb into an interactive technology playground, featuring exciting competitions and demonstrations. Attendees witnessed Sumo Robot battles and high-speed drone racing competitions. Gaming enthusiasts participated in an intense Fortnite tournament while aspiring technologists engaged in circuit board-building workshops. Live hacking demonstrations captured the audience's attention, providing real-world examples of cyber threats and defense mechanisms.

“The diversity of activities and depth of expertise shared today reflects our commitment to making cybersecurity accessible to everyone,” added Eng. Al Korbi.

The event was supported by leading technology companies, with Malomatia, Microsoft, Google, TrendMicro and Zscaler among the key sponsors showcasing cutting-edge security solutions.