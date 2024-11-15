Iris By Fabian Bolliger Wins Bronze In A' Lighting Products And Fixtures Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Captivating Wall Light Inspired by the Human Eye Earns Prestigious Recognition from A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of lighting design, has announced Fabian Bolliger 's exceptional work, "Iris," as the Bronze winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious accolade underscores the significance of Bolliger's innovative design within the lighting industry, celebrating its unique blend of artistry and functionality.Iris's captivating design resonates with current trends in the lighting industry, where the fusion of art and practicality is highly valued. By seamlessly integrating advanced LED technology, customizable colors, and a subtle portrayal of the human eye, Bolliger's creation aligns with the evolving standards and practices of the field. This recognition highlights the wall light's potential to transform spaces, enhance user experiences, and inspire further innovation in lighting design.What sets Iris apart is its meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail. Handcrafted using high-quality materials, the wall light pays homage to the beauty and complexity of the human eye. The precise ratio between the iris and pupil, along with the reflective black chrome finish on the pupil, adds a philosophical dimension to the artwork, inviting contemplation and self-reflection. The specially designed mounting system ensures easy installation, making Iris a versatile and practical choice for various settings.This recognition from the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves as a testament to Fabian Bolliger's dedication to pushing the boundaries of lighting design. The accolade is expected to inspire the designer and his team to continue exploring innovative concepts and creating captivating lighting solutions that elevate spaces and enrich user experiences. As Iris gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence industry trends and set new standards for the harmonious integration of art and functionality in lighting design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Fabian BolligerDiscover the captivating world of Fabian Bolliger, where Swiss craftsmanship meets artistic innovation. As a designer, artist, and carpenter based in Switzerland, Fabian's creations breathe life into furniture and artwork, each telling its own unique tale. His distinctive approach blends abstract art with functional design, yielding mesmerizing pieces that seamlessly integrate into any space. With a mastery of techniques that elevate wood, steel, and aluminum, Fabian crafts masterpieces that evoke emotions and memories, inviting viewers to dive into the depths of his artistry and discover a universe of infinite inspiration.About Bolliger StudioBolliger Studio is an art and design studio based in Baden, Switzerland, where Fabian Bolliger focuses primarily on creating one-of-a-kind furniture, light installations, and paintings. The studio is renowned for its commitment to uniqueness and high quality in each artwork. By combining traditional carpentry techniques with modern design, Bolliger's works become functional and aesthetic experiences that transport the viewer into another world. Thanks to his extensive experience as a carpenter, Bolliger is well-versed in a wide range of materials and possesses the skills to solve almost any structural challenge that arises during the design and production process.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding lighting designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. This prestigious designation is granted to designs that showcase the designer's skill in blending form and function, offering innovative solutions that enhance people's lives. The award acknowledges the professional execution and thoughtful development of these designs, which often incorporate advanced materials and technologies. Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category is a significant achievement, highlighting the designer's ability to create highly regarded and admired objects that meet the competition's rigorous criteria, including innovation, functionality, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, and user-friendliness.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from countries worldwide. Since its establishment in 2008, the A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award has become a prestigious platform for visionary lighting designers, inventive agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their exceptional lighting design capabilities, contribute to the advancement of the industry, and set future trends. The competition's rigorous blind peer-review process, conducted by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most outstanding designs are recognized. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to promote superior products and projects that benefit society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in pursuit of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

