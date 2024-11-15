Pentagon Vows To Keep Rolling Out Aid To Ukraine While Refilling Own Reserves

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense is determined to ensure the delivery of security aid to Ukraine, previously approved by Congress, until the term of the current administration expires, but will allocate packages as soon as own reserves are refilled.

That's according to the assistant spokesperson for the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh, who spoke with journalists on Thursday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"As we continue to refill our own shelves, you're going to see equipment capabilities continue to flow out (to Ukraine - ed.)," Singh said.

According to the official, the Pentagon is constantly working to refill its stocks in order to maintain the proper level of combat readiness.

She noted that the new administration has just under 70 days left, but that the Pentagon "can do incredible work" in that short period of time. Singh recalled the position of President Biden, who clearly emphasized that he wants to deliver all the aid approved by Congress to Ukraine before the end of his term.

"We will work very hard to ensure this," the representative of the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

In this regard, she recalled that the United States had provided quite large aid packages from the beginning, and recently very often, almost on a weekly basis.

"So I expect that over the coming months of this administration, you will continue to see these packages come out of our existing inventory," Singh said.

In addition, according to her, weapons will arrive in Ukraine within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which provides for the production of new weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at American enterprises.

According to Singh, the weapons available to the Pentagon will be sent in a short period of time, while the USAI initiative will take longer, sometimes years, to produce and deliver equipment.

In order to ensure the effectiveness of aid, the U.S. and Ukraine maintain close contact, including at the level of defense chiefs, the representative of the Pentagon added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the current U.S. administration plans to send in the near future a request to Congress for a new aid package for Ukraine for 2025 in order to ensure Ukraine's best position on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.