Kharabsheh Shares Insights On Jordan's Progress In Renewable Energy During COP29 Session

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Thursday participated in a high-level session at the 29th of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During the session, titled "Charting the Path for Energy Transition in the Mediterranean and Gulf Countries", Kharabsheh shared insights on Jordan's progress in energy, discussing the challenges and opportunities towards advancing the Kingdom's energy transition, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He underscored the importance of national policies that promote regional cooperation within the Mediterranean Basin, highlighting how such policies and concrete projects are essential for meeting renewable energy targets and accelerating the energy transition in the region.

The session also focused on strategies for enhancing collaboration to address common challenges, such as developing infrastructure, addressing investment gaps, overcoming regulatory hurdles, and optimising financing mechanisms.

Participants in the session stressed the need for effective partnerships to help achieve sustainable energy goals across the region.