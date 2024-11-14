Kurdistan Delegation Explores ASEZA's Approach To Developing Economic Zones

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A delegation from the Kurdistan Board visited the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) to explore its“successful” approach to developing special economic zones.

The visit aimed to identify strategies and practices that could enhance the investment environment and support sustainable development in the Kurdistan Region, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the visit, Commissioner for Leadership and Community Development at ASEZA Ramzi Kabariti reviewed the authority's incentives and benefits designed to attract investment.

He stressed ASEZA's“secure and stable” environment and its strategic location, which links Aqaba to global markets through various free trade agreements.

Kabariti also provided an overview of ASEZA's organisational structure, which ensures efficient coordination across departments to deliver high-quality services to investors.

The delegates were briefed on Aqaba's long-term development plans, including the Comprehensive Aqaba Plan for 2024-2040 and the strategic plan for 2024-2028.

These initiatives aim to enhance Aqaba's standing as a leading investment hub both regionally and globally, drawing high-quality investments that contribute to the local economy and foster sustainable growth, Petra added.

The delegation was also acquainted with ASEZA's“One-Stop Shop” service, designed to streamline investor processes by offering integrated services at a single point of contact, simplifying administrative procedures and improving the overall investor experience.

The delegation also toured Aqaba's ports, transportation, and logistic systems, which play a pivotal role in facilitating trade and investment in the region.

The group also visited industrial and economic zones, assessing the area's logistics capabilities and advanced infrastructure.

The Kurdistan delegation expressed admiration for Aqaba's model, referring to its potential to inform the development of special economic zones in Kurdistan.

The delegates underscored the importance of the collaboration between the two sides to enhance economic ties and investment opportunities.