Data Center Automation Market Is Projected To Showcase Significant Growth By 2030 At 21.32% Of CAGR

The global data center automation market is projected to grow steadily, driven by cloud adoption, AI, IoT, and demand for efficiency and scalability.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data center automation market size generated $4.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $32.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.32% from 2021 to 2030 report provides an in-depth analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 230 Pages) at:Data center automation focuses on reducing manual intervention in managing, provisioning, and optimizing data center operations through software and intelligent systems. Key drivers include the rising demand for efficient energy use, increasing complexity of IT environments, and the need to minimize operational costs and errors. Automated processes can include workload management, resource allocation, performance monitoring, security updates, and maintenance.Recent advancements, such as AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation (RPA), enhance predictive analytics and self-healing capabilities in data centers, contributing to overall resilience and scalability.A significant surge in need for data centers from industries across all domains namely, IT & telecom, BFSI, public sector & utilities, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, retail, education, and others, extensive use of data automation by organizations to operate with maximum energy efficiency while minimizing their impact on the environment, and rise in the Internet penetration across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global data center automation market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, the remarkable upsurge in the popularity of cloud computing and online gaming are further predicted to create ample opportunities for the industry.If you have any special requirements, Request customization:In 2020, based on components, the solution segment dominated the data center automation market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. This is attributed to the demand for server automation solutions in data centers which enables organizations or users to quickly and securely provision, configure, patch, and maintain physical, virtual, and cloud servers. Server automation offers compliance with pre-configured policies as per requirements and it also increases IT efficiency by up to ~85% with an intelligent and closed loop for automated remediation. These factors aid in the growth of server automation for the data center automation market. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the data center automation market forecast period.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment is the fastest growing segment for the data center automation market, and is projected to keep its hold on the market in the coming years. Moreover, the BFSI sector has been implementing data center automation as it eliminates faults from manual processes and improves the synchronization between IT operations and IT security. Analysis of customer developments, fraud detection, and other similar tasks can be achieved by efficiently managing data. Immense competition in the finance sector pressures banks to become more responsive and efficient. Furthermore, banks must augment their resources and infrastructure and improve operational efficiency. Thus, to address the above issues, banks are implementing data center technology to offer mobile banking, ATM services, online banking, and others.Based on end-user, the BFSI segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding nearly one-fourth of the total data centre automation industry. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: /purchase-optionsBased on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.06% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the data center automation market forecast period. Increase in investments for data center automation solutions among countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, India, and Indonesia fuels growth of the market. Moreover, increase in adoption of data center automation solutions in applications in Asia-Pacific is encouraging players to invest in research & development to meet growing needs of customers. With increase in number of vendors offering reasonable, superior, and personalized solutions, there is massive competition in Asia-Pacific. High demand for automation and increasing Internet penetration, combined with good economic growth propels growth of data center automation in Asia-Pacific.COVID-19 Scenario1. The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global data centre automation market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. More and more people were stuck at home during lockdowns, and hence the internet penetrations across the globe surged exponentially during the pandemic.2. Some of the key data center automation industry players profiled in the report include VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc. This study includes data center automation market share, trends, data center automation market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. 