Brokerage Revolutionizes Risk Management With Privacy-First, In-House AI Developed In Collaboration With Researchers

UW Insure launches a privacy-first, in-house AI solution for advanced risk management, developed with university experts, setting a new standard.

- Calv Lim - CEOEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UW Insure Brokers , a leader in innovative approach to property and casualty insurance, has successfully implemented a pioneering in-house, open-source AI solution designed to enhance risk detection while maintaining strict data privacy. Developed over several months in collaboration with top university researchers, this privacy-first AI system sets a new standard in the industry by ensuring sensitive client information is fully protected, a crucial distinction in today's increasingly cloud-based tech environment.As part of its mission to uphold client privacy and data security, UW Insure Brokers took an innovative approach, opting for an in-house AI solution rather than relying on traditional cloud-based models. This decision reflects UW Insure's deep commitment to data control and privacy compliance, aligning with industry privacy standards and regulatory requirements around data protection.** University Partnership Paves the Way for Customized AI Insights **UW Insure's collaboration with university experts allowed the brokerage to develop a model tailored specifically for the unique challenges of property and casualty insurance. Over months of research and development, the brokerage worked with academic partners to create a solutionpain that could process vast volumes of complex information, from client emails to call records and claims data. The AI's sophisticated summarization capabilities enable the brokerage to uncover potential risks that may have previously gone undetected, ultimately enhancing the accuracy and timeliness of client service.“Working alongside university researchers, we've achieved an AI-driven solution that speaks directly to our industry's needs,” said Calv Lim, CEO at UW Insure Brokers.“Our in-house approach means clients can trust that their sensitive information is protected, while our AI actively supports better risk assessment and faster, more accurate claims processing.”** Investing in Future-Proof AI Infrastructure **In addition to the AI solution itself, the brokerage with its partner has built a scalable, multi-GPU server cluster to handle the demands of advanced AI models as they continue to evolve. This infrastructure investment positions UW Insure as a future-ready brokerage, capable of adapting to increasingly complex risk scenarios and expanding its technology capabilities as AI models advance. The brokerage's proactive approach ensures that clients will benefit from state-of-the-art risk management tools now and in the future.** Paving the Way for Privacy-Focused Innovation in P&C Insurance **UW Insure Brokers 's initiative marks a significant shift in the P&C insurance industry toward privacy-centric, in-house technology solutions. By setting this example, UW Insure Brokers is demonstrating how other companies in the sector can harness AI for complex data analysis while upholding the highest standards of privacy.“At UW Insure Brokers, we believe responsible innovation means balancing advanced technology with client privacy and data security,” Lim added.“Our privacy-first AI solution is part of our broader strategy to deliver on this commitment, ensuring we provide the best possible service without compromising trust.”** Looking Ahead: A Commitment to Industry Leadership **UW Insure is dedicated to leading innovation in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance sector, and its in-house AI project, Broker-Aid , embodies this commitment to excellence. Broker-Aid is a comprehensive solution integrating smart call routing, advanced summarization, and risk assessment tools, designed to enhance service quality and operational efficiency. With a strong focus on data privacy, Broker-Aid will soon be available globally, serving financial brokers with cutting-edge AI technology tailored to the evolving needs of the industry.As a forward-thinking brokerage, UW Insure is eager to collaborate with potential partners, including academic institutions and industry peers, to explore innovative ways AI can support the insurance sector's growth while adhering to the highest privacy standards.** About UW Insure Brokers **UW Insure Brokers is a leading Canadian insurance brokerage firm renowned for its innovative approach and comprehensive coverage solutions. The company has been honored with the prestigious Innovation Award and has been nominated for the Best Broker Award for multiple years, underscoring its commitment to excellence in the insurance industry.Specializing in both commercial and personal insurance, UW Insure Brokers offers a diverse portfolio tailored to meet the unique needs of various clients. Their commercial insurance services encompass professional liability, business insurance, directors and officers coverage, contractors liability, and construction or builders risk. On the personal insurance front, they provide travel insurance, home and rental property coverage, private jet and aviation insurance, boat and marine liability, umbrella excess coverage, and tenant and renters insurance. Known for its client-centric approach and commitment to innovation, the Brokerage continually strives to enhance its services through privacy-conscious technology.

