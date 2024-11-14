Russia Exploits OSCE Merely As Platform To Cover Up Its Aggressive Actions - Ukraine's Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The speeches of the Russian delegation at the OSCE demonstrate that Russia considers the organization only as a to cover up its own aggressive actions, while its real interest lies in dismantling the rules-based international order.

That's according to a statement by Ukraine's delegation of Ukraine to the OSCE, issued during the regular meeting of the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum in Vienna, an Ukrinform correspondent reported Thursday.

"The situation on the ground clearly shows that the Russian Federation is not only ignoring all peace initiatives, but is responding to them with ever-growing escalations - the intensity of attacks on civilians is only increasing, the number of executions of PoW continues to grow, and Russia's engagement with North Korea and Iran is reaching unprecedented levels," the Ukrainian Mission said.

MEP: DPRK forces, Iranian arms, Chinese aid all part of Russia's escalation requiring West's response

It was noted that this became particularly evident last week at a joint meeting of the Security Cooperation Forum and the OSCE Permanent Council, where "the majority of participating States clearly expressed their concern over Russia's escalatory engagement of North Korean troops in the war of aggression against Ukraine."

"What was the response from the Russian side? The same messages that the Russian delegation used in this very chamber on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, assuring us that there were“no reasons for concern.” As we know, in both 2022 and 2024, these words were nothing but blatant lies. By spreading such narratives, the Russian Federation demonstrates time and again that it views the OSCE only as a platform to cover up its own aggressive actions. While in reality, its interest is to dismantle the rules-based international order at any cost," the Ukrainian delegation said.

to hold meeting on 1,000th day of Russian war against Ukraine - UK to presid

The Mission emphasized that this trend can only be stopped "by ending Russia's war of aggression and restoring a world order based on respect for agreed norms and principles of international law". This goal can only be achieved "if all peace-loving states unite their efforts".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's delegation to the OSCE has repeatedly blocked one of the permanent decision-making bodies, the Forum for Security Cooperation (FSC), from convening. The Ukrainian Mission to the OSCE condemned such actions on the part of Russia, stating that in this way the Russian Federation is consistently and purposefully destroying this international organization.