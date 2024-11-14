Traffic Dept. Closes Two Exits Of King Fahad Causeway For 2 Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The General Department of Traffic said that two exits from King Fahad Causeway (Road 40) into Jasem Al-Kharafi Expressway (6th Ring Road) will be closed to traffic for two days starting from tomorrow, Friday.

Motorists on King Fahad Causeway coming from Al-Ahmadi direction to Mseila or from Kuwait City to Jahra have to use exits alternative to the ones into the 6th Ring Road during this period, according to a statement released by the department on Thursday evening. (end)

