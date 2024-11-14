Consolidated Water Reports Third Quarter 2024 Operating Results

Consolidated Water will hold a call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

Third Quarter 2024 Key Points



Total revenue declined 33% to $33.4 million, due to two large construction projects that were underway in 2023 but were completed earlier this year. Meanwhile, the company's ongoing $147 million design-build-operate desalination plant project in Hawaii continues to progress through development towards the construction phase.

Retail revenue increased 5% to $7.6 million on higher sales volumes.

Bulk revenue increased 3% to $8.8 million.

Manufacturing revenue decreased by $362,000 to $4.4 million.

Services revenue declined by 57% (or approximately $16.7 million) to $12.7 million due to a $20.6 million decline in construction revenue that was partially offset by a $2.5 million increase in recurring operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue and a $1.3 million increase in design and consulting revenue.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $5.0 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $8.8 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income including discontinued operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $4.5 million or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $104.9 million and working capital was $133.9 million as of September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Operational Key Points



Volume of retail water sold in the company's utility service area in Grand Cayman increased 4.2% compared with the same period in 2023. The volume of water sold increased due to a 4.8% increase in the number of customer connections in the company's license area from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

Continued piloting, design and permitting of a $147 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant for the Board of Water Supply of Honolulu, Hawaii. Recognized $2.1 million in operations and maintenance revenue from REC which Consolidated Water acquired in October 2023 to provide a new channel for expansion in water-stressed regions of Colorado.



Management Commentary

“In the third quarter, our revenue and profitability were consistent with our expectations, given the completion of two large design-build projects earlier this year,” stated company CEO, Rick McTaggart.“We were pleased to see the continuing trend of increasing retail water sales in our exclusive utility service area on Grand Cayman due to the continued business and population growth on the island.

“While our Bulk segment had relatively consistent revenue compared to last year, we saw an increase in gross margin from our new operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for the new Red Gate II plant that we completed earlier this year for the Water Authority-Cayman.

“Services revenue declined by about half due to our anticipated reduction in construction revenue related to the conclusion of our Liberty Utilities and Red Gate II projects. These projects had a major impact on 2023 revenue but were completed prior to the start of the current quarter.

“The decline in construction revenue was partially offset by a $2.5 million increase in recurring O&M revenue. The increase included $2.1 million from our REC subsidiary in Colorado which we acquired in October of last year. REC provides us a new channel for expansion of our design-build and O&M businesses into water-stressed regions of Colorado. The balance of the increase in recurring revenue from O&M contracts was generated by our PERC Water subsidiary.

“Despite the small decline in manufacturing revenue this quarter, manufacturing gross profit grew 84% to $1.6 million-thanks to our relentless pursuit of higher-margin products and maximizing production efficiency. Based on the opportunities we see ahead of us, we believe that this improving trend in our manufacturing segment will continue and its operating results will remain stable and profitable.

“We continue to advance our development activities on the $147 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant for the Board of Water Supply of Honolulu in Hawaii. Since we announced the project in June of last year, we have been advancing through the piloting, design and permitting stage. We plan to begin the construction phase late next year, which represents the largest portion of the revenue we expect to generate from the project.

“Looking ahead, we remain excited about the future and for many reasons. At the macro level, growing water scarcity continues to build interest in advanced treatment and desalination solutions for impaired resources. As water supply challenges increase, there is a rising demand for the specialized capabilities we provide.

“Specific positive factors include the strong water sales growth in Grand Cayman and long-term recurring revenue from our Caribbean-based bulk water business and U.S.-based O&M business. Our manufacturing business continues its positive trend, and we expect our desalination plant project in Hawaii to significantly enhance revenue and earnings over the coming years.

“Enabled by an exceptionally strong balance sheet, we will continue to invest in new long-term projects. This includes the new desalination plants for Cat Island, as well as new infrastructure for serving the growing water needs of our utility customers in the Cayman Islands which will ultimately drive future bulk and retail revenue growth.

“Our strong balance sheet also enables us to move quickly on any potential acquisitions. While we are currently in a period between large construction projects, we believe that our award-winning plant designs, our cost-efficient project delivery models, and our unmatched industry experience will help us secure new projects we are pursuing.

“The course we charted for our company several years ago, which involved diversifying our product offerings and market areas beyond seawater desalination in the Caribbean, has continued to prove successful and lays the path for strong growth ahead.

“As we complete 2024 and prepare for the new year, we anticipate that all of these positive factors will continue to support our long-term growth, enhance future profitability, and further strengthen shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue totaled $33.4 million, declining 33% from $49.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was due to decreases of $16.7 million in the services segment and $362,000 in the manufacturing segment. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $369,000 in the retail segment and $279,000 in the bulk segment.

Retail revenue increased due to a 4.2% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold increased due to a 4.8% increase in the number of customer accounts in the company's license area from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

The increase in bulk segment revenue was due to the commencement on May 1, 2024 of the operating and maintenance contract for the new Red Gate desalination plant for the Water Authority of the Cayman Island. The increase was also due to an amendment of the company's North Sound contract, which became effective May 1, 2024.

The decrease in services segment revenue was due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $24.2 million in 2023 to $3.6 million in 2024 as the result of two construction projects being completed earlier this year. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 49% from the third quarter of 2023. Newly acquired REC contributed $2.1 million to the increase, with the remainder related to incremental PERC contracts.

Manufacturing segment revenue decreased by $362,000 to $4.4 million as compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $11.6 million (34.8% of total revenue), as compared to $16.6 million (33.3% of total revenue) in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $5.0 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.8 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $4.5 million or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.6 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $104.9 million as of September 30, 2024, with working capital of $133.9 million, debt of $0.2 million, and stockholders' equity of $209.8 million.

First Nine Months 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was $105.6 million, down 17% compared to $127.0 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was attributable to decreases of $0.4 million in the bulk segment and $24.2 million in the services segment. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $1.8 million in the retail segment and $1.4 million in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 6.9% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold increased due to a 4.8% increase in the number of customer accounts in the company's license area from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

The decrease in bulk segment revenue was due to a decrease in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which decreased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas' rates.

The decrease in services segment revenue was due to a $36.4 million decrease in plant construction revenue. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $21.7 million in the first nine months of 2024, up 70% as compared to $12.8 million in the same year-ago period. Newly acquired REC contributed $5.9 million of the increase, with the remainder related to incremental PERC contracts.

The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to increased production activity.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2024 was $37.1 million (35.2% of total revenue), down 13% from $42.6 million (33.6% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first nine months of 2024 was $16.1 million or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.4 million or $1.28 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2023.

Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first nine months of 2024 was $26.8 million or $1.68 per fully diluted share, up from net income of $19.7 million or $1.24 per fully diluted share in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $12.1 million gain on sale of land and project documentation in Mexico during the second quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter Segment Results