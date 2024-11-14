Globant Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Strong, Broad Based Results



Third quarter revenues of $614.7 million, up 12.7% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.98 for the third quarter Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.63 for the third quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB ), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative solutions, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Revenues rose to $614.7 million, representing 12.7% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 36.2% compared to 36.4% in the third

quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.5% compared to 38.2% in the third

quarter of 2023.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 10.6% compared to 9.7% in the third

quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.6% compared to 15.3% in the third

quarter of 2023.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.98 compared to $0.98 in the third

quarter of 2023. Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.63 compared to $1.48 in the third quarter of 2023.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Financial Highlights



Revenues rose to $1,773.2 million, representing 17.0% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.8% compared to 36.1% in the first nine months of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 38.2% in the first nine months of 2023.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.4% compared to 9.5% in the first nine months of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.2% compared to 15.1% in the first nine months of 2023.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $2.88 compared to $2.68 in the first nine months of 2023. Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $4.67 compared to $4.12 in the first nine months of 2023.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2024





Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $213.5 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $109.8 million from $323.3 million as of December

31, 2023, driven mainly by the expansion into new geographies and a number of M&A earnout payments. As of September 30, 2024, we had a total amount of $165 million drawn from our credit facility.

Globant completed the third quarter of 2024 with 29,998 Globers, 27,927 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the third quarter of 2024 was as follows: 55.7% from North America (top country: US), 21.8% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 17.6% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 4.9% from New Markets1

(top country: Saudi Arabia).

Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the third quarter of 2024 represented 9.1%, 21.0% and 30.1% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, Globant served a total of 969 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 331 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 305 for the same period one year ago. In terms of currencies, 66.6% of Globant's revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were denominated in US dollars.

"As we reflect on another remarkable quarter, I am thrilled to share that Globant continues on a trajectory of strong growth, solidifying our role as an industry leader. The level of demand we are witnessing across verticals and markets fuels our optimism for continued expansion in 2024. Our strategic investments in AI have lead to year-to-date AI-related initiatives increasing by 120% compared to the same period last year, enhancing our capabilities and driving productivity gains that translate into unique client experiences. With a strong pipeline and a commitment to redefining industries through our Studios, we are well-positioned to lead in this new era of digital innovation," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"As we conclude this quarter, I am pleased to report that Globant has achieved another quarter of record revenues, at $614.7 million, reflecting strong sequential growth driven by our top client and several key accounts. This performance aligns with our guidance and showcases our ability to enhance profitability while maintaining a prudent balance sheet. Our healthy margins are a reflection to our focus on profitability, while we see early recovery signs in specific verticals that previously faced headwinds. We are confident in our ability to sustain this momentum and build on our strong performance as we approach 2025," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024:



Fourth quarter 2024 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $642.0 million to $648.0 million, or 10.6% to 11.6% year-over-year growth.

Fourth quarter 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.0% to 16.0%.

Fourth quarter 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.71 to $1.75 (assuming an average of 44.7 million diluted shares outstanding during the fourth quarter).

Fiscal year 2024 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,415.0 million to $2,421.0 million, implying a 15.2% to 15.5% year-over-year revenue growth.

Fiscal year 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15.0% to 15.5%. Fiscal year 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $6.37 to $6.43 (assuming an average of 44.5 million diluted shares outstanding during 2024).

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB )

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 29,900 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.