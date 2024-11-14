ALBERT GAHFI, NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP CEO, NOMINATED FOR THE U.S. FINTECH AWARDS' INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewCo Capital Group is proud to announce that

Albert Gahfi , CEO of NewCo Capital Group and Co-Founder and Director of Bizcap , has been nominated for the prestigious Innovator of the Year Award by the U.S. FinTech Awards . This recognition highlights Albert's groundbreaking contributions to the FinTech sector and his dedication to founding companies that empower small businesses with forward-thinking capital solutions.

We are focused on what's next-continuing to build the tools and services that will drive the future of FinTech

As a proven enterprise-building founder and CEO, Albert co-founded Kings Cash Group and oversaw its merger with a large FinTech consortium that included an SEC-registered fund. As the Co-Founder and CEO of

NewCo Capital Group , Capytal , and NewCo Canada , as well as the co-founder of Melbourne-based BizCap , Albert's global expansion strategy has led to the opening of offices in New Zealand , the United Kingdom , and a recently announced strategic initiative in Asia via Singapore .

The nomination for Innovator of the Year underscores NewCo's commitment to reshaping how small-to-medium businesses and enterprise companies access financing. Since its founding, NewCo has remained at the forefront of Specialty Finance within the FinTech sector, continually creating custom capital solutions that leverage advanced technology, nuanced underwriting, and a deep understanding of client needs.

Bruce Gurvitsch , Chief Revenue Officer for NewCo Capital Group and Capytal , commended the nomination, stating, "Albert's nomination for

Innovator of the Year reflects his unwavering pursuit of excellence-a drive that defines our mission at NewCo. We're committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in FinTech, ensuring that SMBs have access to the capital they need for growth, job creation, and long-term success."

NewCo and its affiliate companies have transformed traditional financing models, making it easier, faster, and more efficient for businesses to secure funding. With over $1.8 billion deployed across 40,000+ businesses globally, NewCo continues to lead the charge in specialized financing and working capital.

Reflecting on the nomination, Gahfi remarked, 'This recognition from the U.S. FinTech Awards validates our efforts and inspires us to continue delivering the most innovative solutions to the market.' He emphasized NewCo's long-term vision, adding, 'We are focused on what's next-continuing to build the tools and services that will drive the future of FinTech. Our mission has always been to empower small businesses globally.'

For more information about NewCo Capital Group, visit

or email [email protected] .

About NewCo Capital Group & Capytal

Founded in 2020, NewCo Capital Group and its affiliate companies empower SMBs globally with fast, accessible financing and funding. The companies have successfully deployed $1.8 billion to over 40,000 SMBs while maintaining a 4.9/5 Trustpilot rating.

