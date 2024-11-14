Crown Wealth Strategies Supports Children's Grief Center Of El Paso's Red Carpet For Hope Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CrownWealthStrategiesSupportstheChildren'sGriefCenter

- Pablo Magdaleno CarlosEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Wealth Strategies proudly sponsored the Children's Grief Center of El Paso's annual Red Carpet for Hope Gala, a premier fundraising event supporting children and families in the community dealing with grief and loss. Held in September, this inspiring evening brought together local leaders, donors, and advocates to raise crucial funds for the center's vital services.As a dedicated partner in the community, Crown Wealth Strategies demonstrated its commitment to this cause by sponsoring a table at the event. Pablo A. Magdaleno Carlos, President of Operations & Client Experience and Associate Financial Adviser at Crown Wealth Strategies, took the stage as one of the evening's two Emcees. In addition to his role with Crown Wealth Strategies, Pablo serves on the Board of Directors as President Emeritus for the Children's Grief Center, highlighting his ongoing personal and professional commitment to supporting grieving children and their families."We are honored to support such a meaningful cause," said Pablo. "The work the Children's Grief Center does is transformative, offering hope and healing to those navigating the most difficult experiences of their lives. It was a privilege to be part of this event and witness the generosity of our community firsthand."The Red Carpet for Hope Gala successfully raised funds to sustain the essential programs offered by the Children's Grief Center, which provides free counseling and support services to grieving children and their families throughout the El Paso region.Crown Wealth Strategies is committed to making a difference in the community through its ongoing support of local nonprofits like the Children's Grief Center of El Paso.Crown Wealth Strategies is a comprehensive wealth planning practice in El Paso, Texas, that provides clients with an integrated investment and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Crown Wealth Strategies is not owned or operated by Eagle Strategies, NYLIFE Securities, or their affiliates.Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, A Licensed Insurance Agency. 201 E. Main, Suite 600, El Paso, TX 79901; 915-534-3200. *Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Member Agent of The Nautilus Group®, a service of New York Life Insurance Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is neither owned nor operated by NYLIFE Securities LLC or its affiliates. For additional details about the Forbes recognition, click here. Please note, the independent research firm considered in its ranking a variety of financial products and services which not all ranked Financial Security Professionals (FSPs) may be licensed to offer. Only those products and services FSPs are licensed to offer were considered in determining any individual FSP's rank. Click here for the full methodology.

