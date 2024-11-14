Grow And Learn Preschool Earns DES Approval As A Licensed Daycare In Queen Creek

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With new DES approval, Grow and Learn Preschool furthers its mission of providing a nurturing, education-focused setting for young children.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grow and Learn Preschool, a curriculum-based preschool serving Queen Creek and surrounding communities, is officially a DES (Department of Economic Security) approved daycare. This approval is a significant milestone that will allow Grow and Learn Preschool to expand its services to more families by providing access to DES childcare assistance programs and making quality early childhood education more accessible to working families in the area.Achieving DES approval now enables Grow and Learn to support a broader range of families while maintaining its unique approach to early education. The preschool combines foundational academic learning with play, creating a supportive environment for children ages 1 to 5. Each day, children participate in activities that introduce essential skills in language arts, math, science, and arts and crafts, fostering development and curiosity.Grow and Learn Preschool prides itself on offering“School and Fun Rolled into One” and is committed to providing meaningful educational experiences led by dedicated staff, including owner Ms. Charlotte and Facility Director Ms. Marylou, an educator with over 30 years of experience.For more information about Grow and Learn Preschool's programs and enrollment, please visit their website or contact the school directly.About Grow and Learn Preschool:Grow and Learn Preschool is an academic preschool and daycare that serves the communities of Queen Creek, South Gilbert, San Tan Valley, and Florence, dedicated to equipping young children with foundational skills for kindergarten and beyond. Known for its motto,“School and Fun Rolled into One,” the program offers a curriculum for children ages 1 to 5, blending language arts, math, science, arts and crafts, and social play within a supportive, small-class environment. Grow and Learn provides a nurturing atmosphere where children thrive through engaging, hands-on learning experiences.

