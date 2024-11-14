Mclean & Company Launches New Self-Serve Learning Effectiveness Diagnostic To Help Organizations Maximize L&D And Training Effectiveness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Users can launch the brand-new survey tool from global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company

in just minutes to help their HR teams achieve a deeper understanding of what is working and what needs improvement. This enhanced understanding will enable HR to better optimize and integrate their and development (L&D) strategy.

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As the competencies of the future evolve and new skills requirements arise, global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company advises that organizations must be able to develop their talent appropriately for the future of work. However, developing and delivering learning requires a significant investment of time on the part of both facilitators and participants. McLean & Company explains that the work doesn't end with the completion of a training program; rather, an essential part of continuous improvement comes from authentic and timely feedback. Organizations seeking to streamline post-training feedback and maximize training effectiveness can now use McLean & Company's self-serve Learning Effectiveness Diagnostic , a new survey tool that can be launched from the firm's website quickly and easily.

McLean & Company's new Learning Effectiveness Diagnostic is designed to help users streamline post-training feedback and maximize training efficiency. The survey tool can be launched from the firm's website in mere minutes, helping HR teams achieve a deeper understanding of strengths and areas for improvement quickly and impactfully. To learn more about the recently launched tool, please contact [email protected] . (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

"While asking the right questions is critical to unmasking important insights, the process of creating a post-training survey doesn't always get the priority it deserves," says April Ridsdale , senior director of HR Diagnostics, Advisory & Data Insights at McLean & Company. "The new diagnostic allows organizations to easily collect and analyze data to measure the effectiveness of a training program, demonstrate its impact, and identify areas for improvement. McLean & Company's pre-built questionnaire takes the guesswork out of which questions organizations need to ask to strategically develop and enhance their L&D program. These development initiatives will serve the organization in the long term by creating value, meeting goals, and having the intended impact on employee skills and behaviors."

McLean & Company highlights several key points users should know about the new diagnostic, including that:



The survey is fast and easy to use

and can be launched from the firm's website in just minutes.

The survey is customizable , providing users with the option to remove questions, add questions, or tailor the invitation to participants as required.

The survey only takes five minutes

for participants to complete, so organizations can look forward to securing a large number of responses . Shareable, easy-to-interpret reports are created from the survey data

to allow HR and the organization to quickly assess how effective training was.

To explore McLean & Company's new survey tool and learn how the diagnostic can better enable and improve the L&D function within their unique organization, HR professionals are encouraged to visit the official Learning Effectiveness Diagnostic page .

The firm reminds HR leaders and their organizations that this diagnostic is included for those with Advisory, Leadership, and Counselor memberships. These McLean & Company members will be able to launch the survey directly from the survey landing page. Team or Reference Seat members are encouraged to connect with their McLean & Company representative to discuss the best option to access and use the self-serve tool to support their respective L&D initiatives.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company to learn more about the recently launched tool or to connect with the firm's analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary on digital transformation in HR

HR trends in 2024 ,

the future of work , and more can contact Senior Communications Manager Kelsey King at [email protected] .



About McLean & Company

McLean & Company

pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group .

