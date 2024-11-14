Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Baseball Cap For Securing Sunglasses (LOS-226)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and convenient way to store sunglasses on top your hat," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the HAT SUNGLASSES LOCK CONTRAPTION. My design ensures glasses are accessible when needed, and it could help prevent lost or damaged sunglasses."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified design for a baseball cap. In doing so, it offers a convenient place to store sunglasses. As a result, it ensures sunglasses are readily accessible when needed. It also enhances style. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially those who wear baseball hats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-226, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

