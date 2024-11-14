Momani Calls For Strong Support Of Media, Youth Leadership

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani stressed the government's commitment to maintaining a collaborative relationship with the national media.

During a meeting with the President and members of the "Sanad" Association for Youth Thought and Action at the of Government Communication, and in the presence of Secretary General Zaid Nawaiseh, Momani emphasised the importance of supporting influential and youth leaders in Jordan.

Momani also said that any former official who fails to defend the country is not a statesman. He also highlighted the national media's crucial role in delivering the state's messages to the world and defending its steadfast political positions under His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Momani also pointed out that the majority of social media and digital platform users in Jordan are under the age of 35, making up around 67 per cent of the population. He added that this significant demographic has an important responsibility to engage proactively in societal issues and to defend the country's core values.

The minister also addressed the Cybercrime Law, stressing that it was introduced to protect citizens and society from cyber fraud and other offences that threaten national unity, values, and privacy.

He also said that the law does not restrict citizens from offering constructive criticism, as long as it is focused on addressing issues, improving processes, and correcting decisions made by any authority, without resorting to defamation or insult.

Momani also urged the public to rely on official sources and professional national media outlets for information, ensuring that accurate, timely, and credible news reaches the citizens.