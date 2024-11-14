Deputising For King, Crown Prince Attends Graduation Of Future Knights Officers

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), HRH Hussein on Monday attended the graduation ceremony of the fourth class of Future Knights (Forsan Al Mustaqbal) officers, held at the Royal Military College.

During the ceremony, attended by Their Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal Bin Al Hussein and Prince Mired Bin Ra'ad, as well as Prime Bisher Khasawneh and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Crown Prince Hussein inspected the ranks of graduates, according to a Royal Court statement.

Speaking at the ceremony, JAF Mufti Hassan Makhatreh underscored the Hashemite leadership's keenness to establish and advance military education to provide young officers with the knowledge and qualifications needed to succeed in military service.

For his part, Royal Military College Commandant Sufian Suleihat said the college is working on implementing His Majesty's vision in developing its educational and training programmes to equip officers with the military and leadership skills needed for service at JAF.

Also during the ceremony, attended by General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Public Security Directorate Deputy Director Brig. Gen. Mohammad Tbaishat, and a number of senior officials and JAF officers, Crown Prince Hussein distributed awards to top achievers.

Founded in 1950, the Royal Military College graduates officers from JAF and armed forces in other Arab countries.