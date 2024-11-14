Eastman And UPM Partner To Develop A Novel Paper-Based Food Packaging Solution

(MENAFN- 3BL) Eastman

Eastman's SolusTM additives have co-created a flexible, food-safe packaging solution with UPM Specialty Papers. This unique approach combines the compostable1 and biobased SolusTM portfolio with BioPBSTM, which can be extrusion coated onto UPM's barrier base papers. These coatings offer heat sealability and enhanced adhesion at low coat weights. Designed for recyclability, this solution is ideal for food applications such as confectionery, that need oxygen and grease barriers. Discover more about Solus and stay tuned for the full story.