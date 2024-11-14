Empowering Indigenous Health: Boehringer Ingelheim's PATHWAYS Initiative In Canada

MENAFN - 3BL) Indigenous communities often face significant healthcare challenges due to remote living conditions and historical mistrust. Boehringer Ingelheim's PATHWAYS – Indigenous Collaborations is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at closing this health gap.

By partnering with Indigenous leaders and focusing on culturally sensitive care, PATHWAYS empowers local healthcare providers and leverages technology to improve outcomes for chronic illnesses like diabetes. This initiative has already impacted over 50,000 people across 30 communities in Canada, with plans to expand further.

------

Explore more about how PATHWAYS is making a difference and several other global sustainability initiatives from Boehringer Ingelheim ranging from creating more sustainable healthcare solutions and community engagement with impact to environmental stewardship in Imagine: our sustainability story hub

------

World Diabetes Day, celebrated annually on November 14th, aims to raise awareness about diabetes and its impact on individuals and communities. Established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization, the day coincides with the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, the co-discoverer of insulin. Each year, events are held worldwide, including public health campaigns, screenings, educational workshops, and fundraising activities. Organizations also play a vital role in supporting World Diabetes Day. They invest not only in research to develop new treatments and technologies, but also provide patient support programs, partner with healthcare providers and advocacy groups, sponsor events, and contribute to public health campaigns. These efforts help raise awareness, improve access to care, and enhance the quality of life for people with diabetes.

------