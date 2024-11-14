Qatar General Organization For Standards And Metrology Participates In SMIIC Meetings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: The Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology (QGOSM) participated in the annual meetings of the Standard and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), which convened over three days in Istanbul, Turkiye.

QGOSM's delegation was led by its Chairperson, HE Engineer Mohammed bin Saud Mohammed Al Musallam.

The Qatari delegation began its participation in the meeting by taking part in the 15th session of the Metrology Council of SMIIC.

This council focuses on aligning standards specifications and their application across member states to improve quality of life, reduce technical barriers to trade, and foster trade relations both within the region and globally.

Following this, the Qatari representatives attended the 19th General Assembly meeting of the Institute.

The gathering included representatives from the 48 member states of the Islamic world, as well as officials from regional and international organizations specializing in standards, quality assurance, and accreditation. The assembly reviewed reports on the Institute's accomplishments, the implementation of its strategic plan for 2021-2030, and updates from its bodies, including the Standardization Board of Directors, the Metrology Council, and the Accreditation Council.

The Institute's financial report for 2024 and the proposed budget for 2025 were also examined, alongside the appointment of the external auditor. Members further elected and appointed new Board of Directors members for the 2025-2027 term. SMIICs Board of Directors consists of 13 members, with Turkiye holding a permanent seat due to hosting the Institutes headquarters since its establishment in 2010.

The initiative to create a unified standardization mechanism among Islamic countries traces back to 1984, during the inaugural meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC).

The committee established the Group of Standardization Experts for Islamic Countries in 1985 to pursue this goal, leading to the approval of SMIIC's statute in 1998.

QGOSM officially joined SMIIC in 2018, in line with Qatar's longstanding membership in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) since 1972.