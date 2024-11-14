Amir Reiterates Determination To Continue Strengthening Qatar-Turkiye Relations
Date
11/14/2024 2:00:25 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday reiterated the determination to continue strengthening relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye, in a way that serves the interests of the two countries across all fields.
In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said that during the meeting with HE President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the 10th Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee meeting in Ankara on Thursday, His Highness reiterated determination to continue strengthening the strategic relations in a way that serves the interests of the two countries across all fields.
HH the Amir added that he was pleased with the mutual eagerness to strengthen the bilateral partnerships and consolidate the historical friendship.
MENAFN14112024000063011010ID1108887424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.