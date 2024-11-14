Amir Reiterates Determination To Continue Strengthening Qatar-Turkiye Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday reiterated the determination to continue strengthening relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye, in a way that serves the interests of the two countries across all fields.

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said that during the meeting with HE President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the 10th Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee meeting in Ankara on Thursday, reiterated determination to continue strengthening the strategic relations in a way that serves the interests of the two countries across all fields.

HH the Amir added that he was pleased with the mutual eagerness to strengthen the bilateral partnerships and consolidate the historical friendship.