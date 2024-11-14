Alec & Stephen Baldwin Host The 22Nd Annual Baldwin Fund Gala To Raise Money And Awareness In The Fight Against Cancer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stephen Baldwin, Beth Baldwin, Alec Baldwin 22nd Annual Baldwin Fund Gala

The Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY proudly celebrated its 22nd Annual Gala in Syracuse in memory of its founder, raising over $200,000

- Stephen BaldwinSYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY proudly celebrated its 22nd Annual Gala on November 1, 2024, at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown, in memory of its founder Carol M. Baldwin. A remarkably successful event with close to 600 attendees, the Gala raised over $200,000 to advance breast cancer research and further Carol Baldwin's vision. All proceeds will go to SUNY Upstate Medical University . One of the event sponsors, The Nashville Barrel Company generously donated 150 bottles of eight-year-old single barrel bourbon (each hand-waxed with the Baldwin Fund name and logo) which raised $40,000.Co-hosts Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin warmly greeted attendees and spent time getting to know the night's honorees. The fund's executive director Elizabeth Baldwin, along with her brothers Alec and Stephen, and her daughter Jessica Keuchler- Arnold, presented awards and delivered heartfelt remarks about matriarch Carol Baldwin's lifelong commitment to the fight against breast cancer, sharing her inspirational words, "Together we will find a cure." Reflecting on his role, Stephen stated, "I am honored to have taken part in this year's Gala, continuing my mother's legacy of supporting life-saving breast cancer research” adding that he is committed to their“efforts to bring a much-needed NCI to the area."The Baldwin Fund has recently launched an ambitious $50 million campaign to broaden its mission across all forms of cancer, supporting research and care at Upstate Cancer Center. This funding will aid in recruiting leading researchers, enhancing research facilities, and striving toward the prestigious National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation. This status will place the Upstate Cancer Center among the nation's leading institutions for cancer research and treatment.This year's Gala honored several individuals for their dedication to cancer research and patient support: Maureen Garvey of the Upstate Medical University Cancer Center received the Humanitarian Award for her exceptional support of cancer patients, Dr. Michael Kuhn from Family Care Medical Group and Laura Lesmerises from the Baldwin Fund were each presented with Philanthropic Awards for their substantial contributions to cancer research and advocacy. In addition, the Baldwin Fund awarded Endowed Lectureship Grants to researchers Nancy Ruetsch, Fern Zinszer, and William Maneri. Other grants recognized Jennifer Buck, Cheryl Rivers, Suzanne Testani, and Susan Petrini for their groundbreaking work in breast cancer research.Since 1996, the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund has empowered significant advancements in breast cancer research. Carol Baldwin, herself a survivor, dedicated her life to raising awareness and funding. The Baldwin Fund has awarded more than $4,000,000 to SUNY Upstate Medical University. Since opening in 2014, 19,000 cancer patients have been treated at the Upstate Cancer Center and its satellites, including 2,500 children.

James S Moore

Consult James LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.