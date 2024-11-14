Chargehub Partners With Nissan Canada To Enable Seamless EV Charging For ARIYA Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ChargeHub's Passport Hub to provide a turnkey integration to the largest pool of Charging Site Operators for the best charging experience.

- Simon OuelletteMONTREAL & MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ChargeHub, the provider of a key EV roaming interoperability solution has partnered with Nissan Canada to offer ARIYA drivers efficient and streamlined access to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Canada with simplified payment method.Through ChargeHub's Passport Hub, Nissan Canada's customers can connect with a breadth of Charging Site Operators (CSOs) across North America at launch and is constantly expanding as new network connections become available. The integration which was achieved through a seamless legal, commercial, and financial reconciliation framework, simplifies the complexities of managing multiple partners while enhancing the efficacy of transactional processing.“We are excited to partner with Nissan Canada to provide their customers with fast and seamless access to a vast and growing network of charging stations through a single account via the MyNissan app,” said Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub.“ChargeHub's turnkey solution is designed to assist automakers in meeting critical EV roaming needs, enabling them to focus on their core business.”ChargeHub's dedicated technical team has developed a robust process for quick and successful implementation of the Passport Hub, which includes:- Customization to the partner's preferred OCPI (or proprietary) protocol- Software Integration- Comprehensive onsite or remote testing through ChargeHub's EV roaming lab- Deployment in the partner's application- The seamless integration of new CSOs into the partner's custom OCPI feed as they become available, without requiring additional legal and business contracts- Full turn-key accounting reconciliation process across all CPOs- Cross-border (US-Canada) currency management processFinally, ChargeHub's Passport Hub will further expand its offering soon to include Plug & Charge compatibility for Hub partners and provide the simplest onboarding solution.About ChargeHubChargeHub is renowned for its EV roaming interoperability hub (Passport Hub) in North America enabling the entire industry to easily interconnect and enable large-scale EV roaming to drivers. Passport Hub supports over 170 roaming connections, offering industry partners a turnkey integration to the largest pool of Charging Site Operators in the US and Canada (+120,000) to provide the best charging experience. This major innovation significantly simplifies charging for EV drivers and accelerates the electrification of transportation. ChargeHub also operates the largest network-independent community-driven EV charging app in North America, with over 1 million annual users.

