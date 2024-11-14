ITG Brands Named One Of America's Greatest Workplaces In 2024 By Newsweek For Second Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recognized for Excellence in Diversity, Job Starters, and Parents & Family Categories

GREENSBORO, NC., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ITG Brands today is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest

Workplaces 2024 – the second consecutive year the company has achieved the honor. This prestigious recognition highlights the company's exceptional performance in three categories: Diversity, Job Starters, and Parents & Families.

Newsweek, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, interviewed more than 250,000 employees across several U.S. companies spanning 78 sectors to highlight organizations that excel in cultivating environments where employees feel motivated, engaged and empowered to succeed. The survey covered topics like compensation and benefits, training and career progression, work-life balance, and company culture. ITG Brands' recognition specifically includes more than 300 company reviews, consistent with the standard approach used for companies included in the rankings.

"Newsweek's recognition of ITG Brands as one of America's Greatest Workplaces is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment where our colleagues can grow and succeed," said Kim Reed, President and CEO of ITG Brands. "This honor reflects the dedication of our entire team to embrace diversity, nurture emerging talent, and support our employees' families. ITG Brands remains steadfast in its mission to create a workplace where every individual can thrive and contribute to our collective success."

Based on extensive employee feedback collected through Newsweek's survey process, ITG Brands was recognized in the following categories:



Diversity: Recognizes companies that prioritize creating an inclusive environment where employees from all backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences feel valued and supported.

Job Starters: Highlights organizations that offer strong support for individuals at the beginning of their careers through robust training, mentorship, and clear growth opportunities. Parents & Families: Acknowledges employers who provide resources and benefits that help employees balance their work and family responsibilities, such as flexible schedules and comprehensive parental leave policies.

To learn more about ITG Brands' commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit . To view job current job opportunities, visit .

About ITG Brands

ITG Brands is the third-largest company in its sector in the U.S. and a member of the globally recognized Imperial Brands PLC family. It is a part of a rich heritage of winning in the marketplace through forward thinking and operational integrity. For more information, visit

itgbrands .

Media Contact:

Lucas Seiler, Director, External Communications

[email protected] , 336-707-1802

SOURCE ITG Brands, LLC

