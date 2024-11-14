X GAMES ASPEN 2025 ANNOUNCES FULL MUSIC LINEUP WITH THE ADDITION OF Deadmau5 AND BIG GIGANTIC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The entire lineup of live that will energize Buttermilk from January 23-25 is included in tickets to X Games Aspen 2025

ASPEN, Colo., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X Games announces additional musical appearances by world-renowned electronic music artist deadmau5 (who last appeared at the games in 2016) and Boulder-based Big Gigantic at X Games Aspen 2025 . These music acts enhance the existing lineup, adding even more excitement to the highly anticipated ski and snowboard competitions. All tickets will include entry to SuperPipe, Street Style, Slopestyle, Big Air and Knuckle Huck competitions as well as nightly musical appearances and are available now at XGames and aspensnowmass .

This winter's X Games is one fans won't want to miss.

X Games Aspen 2025 Logo (PRNewsfoto/X Games)

X Games is thrilled to be hosting three days of world-class ski and snowboard competitions at X Games Aspen 2025 and to celebrate the intersection of action sports and live music.

Music Schedule



Thursday:

Daily Bread , an electro-soul and hip-hop producer whose music seamlessly blends vintage and modern sounds featuring nostalgic melodies, hip hop hooks and bass-driven flare

Friday:



ILLENIUM : a prominent electronic DJ, music producer, and songwriter known for his hit albums "Fallen Embers" (2021) and "Ascend" (2019)

Tessla : a rising female DJ duo based in Los Angeles, California and Aspen, Colorado.

Saturday



deadmau5 :

a.k.a Joel Zimmerman, one of the world's most respected electronic music producers who has achieved

international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff" and whose latest musical offering is 2024's some ep. Big Gigantic : Colorado-based saxophonist/producer, Dominic Lalli, and drummer, Jeremy Salken, are veterans of blending electronic dance music with their live instruments to create Big Gigantic's truly unique sound.



"The music talent for X Games Aspen 2025 includes some of the best in the business when it comes to bringing a party to life," said Rich Bigge, X Games vice president, live events. "Between the competitions and music lineup, this winter's X Games is one fans won't want to miss."

Competition Schedule



Thursday : Women's/Men's Ski Knuckle Huck, Women's Snowboard Big Air, Men's Snowboard SuperPipe

Friday : Women's Snowboard Slopestyle, Men's Ski Slopestyle, Women's Snowboard Street Style, Men's Ski Street Style, Women's Ski SuperPipe, Men's/Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck, Men's Ski Big Air, Women's Snowboard SuperPipe Saturday : Men's Snowboard Slopestyle, Women's Ski Slopestyle, Women's Ski Street Style, Men's Snowboard Street Style, Women's Ski Big Air, Men's Snowboard Big Air, Men's Ski SuperPipe

Ticket Information



General Admission

T ickets start at

$50, inclusive of all fees, and allow access to SuperPipe, Street Style, Slopestyle, Big Air and Knuckle Huck competitions as well as nightly musical appearances.

The Après Lounge Pass offers access to a cozy retreat from the action inside the Inn at Aspen, two drink tokens per day, and up-front viewing corrals at each course. This pass is almost sold out and only available for Thursday, January 23, 2025.

The Chalet Pass offers the highest level of X Games experience in the comfort of the Chalet Patio and Lounges and includes complimentary beer, wine and cocktails, private competition viewing corrals, athlete meet-and-greets, and behind-the-scenes tours. Children 5 and under can attend for free with a paid adult ticket.

Additionally, Belly Up Aspen will host X Games Music Week with a packed schedule of concerts in downtown Aspen including Daily Bread, ILLENIUM, deadmau5, and Big Gigantic from Wednesday, January 22-Saturday, January 25. Tickets and additional details are now available at bellyupaspen .

More information about X Games Aspen is available on XGames for fans and

XGamesMediaKit for press.

About X Games:

Since its inception in 1995, X Games became the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, spotlighting the world's best action sports athletes against the backdrop of each individual host city. Over the past 29 years, X Games has organized the world's premiere action sports events around the globe, complemented by top musical appearances, year-round content, and fan experiences.

About Aspen Skiing Company:

With roots dating back to 1946 and a division of Aspen One, Aspen Skiing Company owns and operates four mountains-Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk-creating premium, sustainable, and transformative experiences in recreation, culture, and nature. In addition, the company runs the award-winning Aspen Snowmass Ski & Snowboard School, Four Mountain Sports rental and retail shops, and a collection of sustainably sourced on-mountain food and beverage outlets. Aspen Snowmass encompasses 5,680 acres of skiable terrain across four mountains, more than 40 ski lifts and more than 410 trails. Aspen One is the parent company of Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen Hospitality and Aspen Ventures and leverages its influence across all of its business units to advance climate action, community engagement and racial justice. For more information, visit

,

, or follow @aspensnowmass on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

About Belly Up Aspen:

Celebrating 20 years, Belly Up Aspen has been a premier destination for live music since 2005. Owned by Michael Goldberg and his sons, David and Danny, the venue has become a staple of Aspen's entertainment scene, known for hosting world-class artists in an intimate setting. Listed as one of Rolling Stone Magazine's "BEST CLUBS IN AMERICA," Belly Up Aspen has featured talents such as Kygo, Jimmy Buffet, Zach Bryan, LCD Soundsystem, The Killers, Widespread Panic, The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dogg, B.B. King, Jack White, Kacey Musgraves, Dave Chappelle, Odesza, Lil Wayne, Joe Walsh, John Legend, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Leon Bridges, Phoenix, Adam Sandler, Twenty One Pilots and The National.

Media Contacts:

X Games - Grace Coryell, [email protected] , Alex Hughes, [email protected]

Aspen Skiing Company – Hannah Dixon, [email protected]



Link to photo assets.

SOURCE X Games

