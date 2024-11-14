My Office Apps Adds Three New Features-Supplierhub, Equipment Maintenance, And Task Management To The Kechie Suite

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Office Apps (MOA) , a leader of cloud-bases ERP software solutions in and distribution, has introduced three new modules within the Kechie Suite: SupplierHub, Equipment Maintenance, and Task Management. These additions provide enhanced tools for companies looking to streamline operations, strengthen supplier relationships, and improve internal workflows.

SupplierHub: Simplifying Supplier Management

SupplierHub is a centralized portal within Kechie

where businesses can review and order items directly from suppliers. By facilitating real-time catalog access and direct ordering, SupplierHub simplifies the procurement process. Orders are automatically converted into purchase orders within Kechie, minimizing manual entry and reducing processing time. This feature enhances visibility and accuracy for procurement teams, empowering them to manage supplier relationships more effectively and respond quickly to inventory needs.

Equipment Maintenance: Proactive Asset Management

The Equipment Maintenance module helps companies track maintenance schedules and service histories, keeping essential equipment in top condition and reducing unexpected downtime. By proactively managing asset upkeep, businesses can extend equipment life and avoid costly interruptions. Maintenance records are stored within Kechie, giving teams immediate access to asset status and history, ideal for industries that rely on efficient, uninterrupted operations.

Task Management: Supporting Team Collaboration

The Task Management module allows teams to assign, track, and complete tasks within the ERP system, enhancing collaboration across departments. With real-time task visibility, managers and team members can monitor progress, set priorities, and ensure deadlines are met. Task Management fosters accountability and coordination, helping teams stay aligned and projects run smoothly.

"These modules reflect our ongoing mission to evolve Kechie

into a comprehensive solution for our clients," said MOA's CEO, Mariam Komeili. "SupplierHub, Equipment Maintenance, and Task Management address key operational needs, making Kechie

a more robust tool for intelligent business management."

About MOA

My Office Apps, Inc. (MOA) is a leader in business improvement software solutions to automate your organization. In the past 10 years, MOA has offered our Kechie suite of cloud-based fully integrated software solutions that serve distributors and manufacturers in many industries. Kechie is scalable with a simplified user experience and Sold in separate packages – inventory and warehouse management , manufacturing, and finance – or a fully configured ERP system.

One powerful cloud-based solution to connect your business processes seamlessly-Connect, Streamline, Succeed!

For more information about any of these features visit or contact us at [email protected] .

