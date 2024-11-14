Fountain Life Adds Exclusive, Concierge Care Services To Its APEX Premium Longevity Membership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAKE NONA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Life, a longevity, preventative health, advanced diagnostics, and therapeutics company, today announced that it has added concierge care to its APEX Premium Longevity Membership. The new service provides members with the finest concierge care available, with 24x7 access to Fountain Life's dedicated team of functional medicine-trained doctors and clinicians with knowledge of a member's in-depth multi-modal diagnostics. Same or next-day

telehealth or in-person appointments at Fountain Life Centers in Orlando and Naples, Florida, Dallas, Texas, and White Plains, New York.

Continue Reading

Concierge care adds a unique, high-end primary care dimension to APEX, which provides members with advanced multi-modal diagnostics, including executive blood panels, a full-body and brain MRI, CCTA heart scanning, and other assessments, such as genetic and biological age testing. APEX members are matched to a leading longevity physician trained in functional medicine and a personal care team that delivers ongoing health monitoring and an optimization plan spanning disease prevention and reversal, wellness, and nutrition. A range of advanced therapeutic treatments is also available.

The new service provides Fountan Life APEX Premium Longevity members with the finest concierge care available.

Post thi

"Our unparalleled depth in functional and longevity medicine and the in-depth knowledge of our members' health resulting from our multi-modal diagnostics makes us a natural choice as their primary care provider," said Dr. Bill Kapp MD, Co-Founder and CEO of Fountain Life. "The addition of concierge care to our APEX Premium Longevity Membership will provide our members with greater healthcare convenience and support better health outcomes. It further enhances our APEX Premium Longevity Membership as a high-value investment in their wellbeing and

healthspan."

With Fountain Life's concierge care, just about any health issue that arises from a stomach bug to a sinus infection or skin rash and everything in between can be handled by the care team, which has far more in-depth knowledge of a person's health than most, if not all concierge and primary care physicians. The service includes a 24x7 clinician-staffed call line to answer questions and triage a member's health concerns. If the situation requires being seen in person, a same or next-day appointment at a Fountain Life Center or a

telehealth call will be arranged. Following that, should it be necessary, the Fountain Life concierge care team will arrange a referral to a specialist and coordinate care on the members' behalf.

Further differentiating APEX from other concierge care offerings is the Fountain Life smartphone app powered by its proprietary generative AI platform Zora AI. In addition to direct access to Fountain Life clinicians, members can ask

Zora AI any health-related questions and receive responses tailored to their unique, comprehensive health profile, including their unique genetic makeup, diagnostic test results, family history, and more, combined with the latest research in functional medicine and longevity. The level of access to expert, personalized health information and advice provided by Fountain Life is unmatched.

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life brings together the world's most renowned scientists and physicians with the most advanced, AI-powered diagnostic tools to detect disease in advance of symptoms, boost longevity and performance, and put health back in healthcare. Using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to collect data and gain insights into the human body that have never been possible before, Fountain Life's data-driven approach enables finding illnesses, including cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases early, when they are most readily treated. Well beyond the immediate benefit of identifying potentially life-threatening conditions in their early stages, Fountain Life's longevity physicians, health coaches, and nutritionists provide the knowledge, coaching, concierge care,

and therapeutics to increase our members' vitality and healthspan and turn back the clock on aging. Learn more at

, and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Roisin Branch

[email protected]

SOURCE Fountain Life

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED