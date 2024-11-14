Specialty Gases Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles Of Mitsui Chemicals, Linde, Air Liquide, Dupont De Nemours And Air Products And Chemicals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Gases Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The specialty gases market size has grown strongly in recent years, from $11.74 billion in 2023 to $12.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, the increasing demand for high-purity gases, the expanding healthcare industry, the rising need for gas-phase engraving, the growing requirements in the chemical industry, and the escalating demand in electronics manufacturing.

The specialty gases market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, increasing demand in the pharmaceuticals industry, a growing need for semiconductors and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), a heightened focus on safety and quality, rapid industrialization and economic development, and rising demand in the automotive industry. Key trends during this period include technological advancements, the adoption of sustainable manufacturing processes, innovations in purification technologies, advances in blending technologies, and the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart monitoring.

The increasing demand for semiconductors is expected to drive the growth of the specialty gases market. Semiconductors, which have electrical conductivity between that of conductors (like copper or aluminum) and insulators (such as rubber or glass), are increasingly needed due to the rising demand for more powerful and efficient electronic devices. These devices support advancements in connectivity, automation, and data processing. Specialty gases play a crucial role in semiconductor fabrication by enhancing yield, quality, and efficiency, meeting the industry's stringent requirements for precision, purity, and reliability. For example, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor industry sales reached $526.8 billion in December 2023 and are projected to grow by 13.1% in the second quarter of 2024. Thus, the growing need for semiconductors is fueling the expansion of the specialty gases market.

Leading companies in the specialty gases market are developing advanced production modules to improve efficiency, ensure accurate gas mixture formulations, and meet the stringent quality and purity standards demanded by various industries. These new modules offer comprehensive visibility into production progress and real-time insights for proactive management, enhancing efficiency and safety. For instance, in May 2024, Computers Unlimited, a US-based software company, introduced an advanced specialty gas production module for its TIMS software platform. This new module is designed to revolutionize the production and management of custom specialty gases in the industrial gas sector.

In September 2023, Air Water America Inc., a US-based provider of industrial gases and related services, acquired American Gas Products LLC for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to expand Air Water America's helium operations and supply capabilities. American Gas Products LLC, a US-based company, manufactures and supplies specialty gases.

Major companies operating in the specialty gases market are Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Linde, Air Liquide, DuPont de Nemours, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Airgas, Messer Group GmbH, Norco Inc., Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd., Praxair, Purity Cylinder Gases Inc., Welsco Inc., ILMO Products Company, Weldstar, American Gas Products, Coregas, MESA International Technologies Inc., Nova Gas Technologies Inc., Concorde Specialty Gases Inc., Electronic Fluorocarbons LLC, Advanced Specialty Gases and Iwatani Corporation.

By Type: High-Purity Gases; Noble Gases; Carbon Gases; Halogen Gases; Other Types

By Element: Argon; Nitrogen; Helium; Carbon Monoxide; Methane; Oxygen; Hydrogen; Other Elements

By Packaging Type: Packaged; Bulk And On-site

By Sales Type: Captive; Merchant By End-User Industry: Automotive; Electronics; Medical And Healthcare; Food And Beverage; Oil And Gas; Other End-User Industries Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Specialty Gases Market Characteristics

3. Specialty Gases Market Trends and Strategies

4. Specialty Gases Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Global Specialty Gases Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Specialty Gases Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Specialty Gases Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Specialty Gases Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. Specialty Gases Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Specialty Gases Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



High-Purity Gases

Noble Gases

Carbon Gases

Halogen Gases Other Types

6.2. Global Specialty Gases Market, Segmentation by Element, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Argon

Nitrogen

Helium

Carbon Monoxide

Methane

Oxygen

Hydrogen Other Elements

6.3. Global Specialty Gases Market, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Packaged Bulk and on-Site

6.4. Global Specialty Gases Market, Segmentation by Sales Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Captive Merchant

6.5. Global Specialty Gases Market, Segmentation by End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Automotive

Electronics

Medical and Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas Other End-User Industries

7. Specialty Gases Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Specialty Gases Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Specialty Gases Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

8-29. Country Specific Specialty Gases Market

30. Specialty Gases Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Specialty Gases Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Specialty Gases Market Company Profiles



Mitsui Chemicals

Linde

Air Liquide

DuPont De Nemours Air Products and Chemicals

31. Specialty Gases Market Other Major and Innovative Companies



Showa Denko

Airgas

Messer Group

Norco

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co.

Praxair

Purity Cylinder Gases Inc.

Welsco

ILMO Products Company

Weldstar

American Gas Products

Coregas

MESA International Technologies

Nova Gas Technologies Concorde Specialty Gases

32. Global Specialty Gases Market Competitive Benchmarking

33. Global Specialty Gases Market Competitive Dashboard

34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Specialty Gases Market

35. Specialty Gases Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Specialty Gases Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Specialty Gases Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Specialty Gases Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies

