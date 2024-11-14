Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Now Open In Flower Mound, Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Dixon Estates , an exclusive new home community in the highly desirable Flower Mound area near Dallas, Texas. The Sales Center is now open daily located nearby at Toll Brothers Vickery – Executive Collection community at 1101 Buckingham Place in Copper Canyon.

Defined by its charm and tranquility, Dixon Estates is an enclave of single-family homes offering a quiet refuge and a sophisticated lifestyle. Expansive home designs range up to more than 5,900 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms and 3 to 5 full bathrooms. Homes will be priced from $1.2 million. The homes feature the space and flexibility to meet the needs of today's home buyers, while beautiful designer options for personalization are available at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









“The boutique community of Dixon Estates offers the best in luxury living with sophisticated home designs, spacious home sites, and an ideal location,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth.“Home buyers will appreciate the prestigious Flower Mound schools and the exceptional access to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment in sought-after Flower Mound, and the Shops at Highland Village.”

Children living in the community may attend school in the highly desirable Lewisville Independent School District, including Prairie Trail Elementary, Lamar Middle School, and Marcus High School, all located nearby in Flower Mound.

Prospective home buyers interested in learning more about Dixon Estates can call (855) 289-8656 or visit Dixon Estates by Toll Brothers .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

