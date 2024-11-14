BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANK NAMES JAMES CONROY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF BANKING OFFICER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Christopher Dowd, President & CEO Ballston Spa National BankBALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ballston Spa National (BSNB) President and CEO Christopher R. Dowd today announced that James (Jim) J. Conroy, III has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. With his extensive background in promoting regional business lending, establishing innovative loan products, securing credit, and leading a team of loan officers, Mr. Conroy is well-positioned to propel BSNB's expansion throughout the Capital Region.Mr. Conroy will use his in-depth knowledge of SBA lending, community leadership, and new business development programs to manage commercial, treasury and residential lending in his capacity as Chief Banking Officer. He has a strong executive leadership background, including his most recent position as President of Pursuit CDC (formerly Empire State CDC), where he oversaw SBA 504 lending operations in a three-state region with a portfolio worth over $1.4 billion."We are extremely pleased to have Jim join BSNB," stated CEO and President Christopher Dowd . "His experience in the commercial banking space combined with his commitment to new business development align perfectly with our commitment to serve the needs of all types of businesses in our local communities,” He continued,“Jim is well-known and respected in the field and offers a wealth of expertise in promoting local business growth and helping companies access a complete array of financing and deposit solutions they need for their business to succeed.”Mr. Conroy's proven record of supporting business growth and local economic development is evident throughout his career. In his role as President of Pursuit CDC, he assisted the organization in setting new records for loan approvals, including the company's successful expansion into Pennsylvania and New Jersey.He has served on several boards including the Rensselaer County Chamber of Commerce, the New York Small Business Development Center Advisory Board, Wildwood Programs Foundation, Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital District, St. Anne Institute Foundation, National Association of Development Companies, and the Risk Management Association Upstate New York Chapter.A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a Siena College alumnus with an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Mr. Conroy has long been a champion for economic empowerment and small business."I've long admired the work of Chris and his team at BSNB and am excited to play a pivotal role in the bank's next chapter,” noted Mr. Conroy. "I look forward to collaborating with the staff to increase our visibility and influence in the Capital Region by providing businesses with the tools they need to grow and thrive.”Under Mr. Conroy's direction, BSNB expects to further solidify its position as a vital financial partner for companies across the Capital Region.He resides in Albany with his wife Karen, and two daughters. When he's is not working, you can find him on the golf course with friends and colleagues improving his handicap at one of the Capital Region's challenging golf courses.ABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANKBallston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is a locally focused, relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but for its community. With 13 locations headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY, BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York's greater Capital Region. Learn more about BSNB's offerings here. To become part of BSNB's online community, please visit Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

