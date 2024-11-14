LEGACY EDUCATION INC. SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LANCASTER, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Education ("Legacy Education" or the "Company") (NYSE American: LGCY) announces that it will host a call to discuss its first quarter results on

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. A news release outlining Legacy Education's results will be issued prior to 4:00 p.m. today on November 14, 2024.

To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the investor relations section of the Legacy Education website at

. Participants may also register via teleconference at Q1 Fiscal 2025 Legacy Education Inc. Earnings Conference Call . Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. Participants are requested to register at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at

. Toll-free dial-in number is 1-877-407-9785

and international dial-in number is 1-201-689-8843.

ABOUT LEGACY EDUCATION

Legacy Education (NYSE: LGCY ) is an award-winning, nationally accredited, for-profit post-secondary education company founded in 2009. Legacy Education provides career-focused education primarily in the healthcare field, with certificates and degrees for nursing, medical technicians, dental assisting, business administrative, and several others. The Company offers a wide range of educational programs and services to help students achieve their professional goals. Legacy Education's focus is on providing high-quality education that is accessible and affordable. Legacy Education is committed to growing education footprint via organic enrollment growth, addition of new programs and accretive acquisitions. For more information, please visit

or on LinkedIn @legacy-education-inc.

Contact Legacy Education Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investors Relations Council

[email protected]



SOURCE Legacy Education Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED