LEGACY EDUCATION INC. SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
Date
11/14/2024 9:31:51 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LANCASTER, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Education Inc. ("Legacy Education" or the "Company") (NYSE American: LGCY) announces that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results on
Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. A news release outlining Legacy Education's results will be issued prior to 4:00 p.m. today on November 14, 2024.
To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the investor relations section of the Legacy Education website at
. Participants may also register via teleconference at Q1 Fiscal 2025 Legacy Education Inc. Earnings Conference Call . Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. Participants are requested to register at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at
. Toll-free dial-in number is 1-877-407-9785
and international dial-in number is 1-201-689-8843.
ABOUT LEGACY EDUCATION
Legacy Education (NYSE: LGCY ) is an award-winning, nationally accredited, for-profit post-secondary education company founded in 2009. Legacy Education provides career-focused education primarily in the healthcare field, with certificates and degrees for nursing, medical technicians, dental assisting, business administrative, and several others. The Company offers a wide range of educational programs and services to help students achieve their professional goals. Legacy Education's focus is on providing high-quality education that is accessible and affordable. Legacy Education is committed to growing education footprint via organic enrollment growth, addition of new programs and accretive acquisitions. For more information, please visit
or on LinkedIn @legacy-education-inc.
Contact Legacy Education Inc.
Investor Relations
[email protected]
Amato and Partners, LLC
Investors Relations Council
[email protected]
SOURCE Legacy Education Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14112024003732001241ID1108886804
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.