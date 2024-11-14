Pillar Biosciences To Present Impactful Research Data At 2024 Association For Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NATICK, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences, Inc., the leader in Decision MedicineTM, announced its participation in the 2024 Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The company and scientific collaborators will collectively present ten studies and host three corporate workshops, showcasing their latest advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology and oncology diagnostics.
"The data presented at AMP 2024 underscores our commitment to advancing Decision Medicine and improving patient outcomes through innovative diagnostic solutions," said Dan Harma, Chief Commercial Officer, at Pillar Biosciences. "The scientific research presented in these workshops and posters further supports our focus on developing accessible and clinically relevant NGS solutions for oncology diagnostics, enabling rapid local testing globally."
The presentations will highlight Pillar Biosciences' simple and rapid kitted NGS panels and their applications in the research and clinical settings to more effectively enable localized testing.
Pillar Biosciences Corporate Workshops
Wednesday November 20th
"The Simple Verification in a Molecular Pathology Lab of the FDA Approved OncoRevealTM CDx Pan-Cancer Solid Tumor IVD Assay," presented by Dr. Tiffany Guess, PhD, Molecular Pathology Laboratory Network, Inc. (MPLN) and Dr. Nicholas Lodato, PhD, Pillar Biosciences (8:00-8:50 AM, Room 221/222)
"Leveraging Pillar Biosciences Targeted NGS Panels as a Rapid Front-Line Strategy to Inform and Accelerate the Delivery of Precision Medicine," presented by Dr. Mark Ewalt, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. (9:00-9:50 AM, Room 221/222)
"Utilizing Pillar Biosciences' Rapid oncoReveal 4-Gene Methylation Panel to Guide the Expanded PARPi Therapy In Breast Cancer Patients," presented by Dr. Sophie Kirschner, PhD, AstraZeneca. (12-12:50 PM, Room 111/112)
Platform Presentations
Thursday, November 21st
Validation of a Rapid Targeted
NGS Oncology Panel, presented by Dr. Audrey Roy, MD, MSc (3:00-3:15PM, Room 118-120)
Scientific Poster Presentations Featuring Pillar Biosciences Technology
Friday, November 22nd
Validation of a Rapid Targeted Next Generation Sequencing Oncology Panel (Poster Number: TT074)
Evaluation of the
QIAxcel Connect System for NGS Library Prep QC analysis: Experience from a Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory (Poster Number: G030)
Performance of Pillar
oncoRevealTM
Essential MPN Panel: Experience of Two Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories (Poster Number: H048)
Performance of
oncoRevealTM
MLH1 & MGMT Methylation Panel from Pillar Biosciences (Poster Number: ST128)
Assessment of Homologous Repair Deficiency status in Triple Negative Breast and Ovarian Carcinoma using Genetic and Epigenetic Next Generation Sequencing Assays ( Poster Number: ST020
)
Saturday, November 23rd
Analytical Validation of
oncoRevealTM
CDx as a FDA approved, Pan-Cancer Solid Tumor IVD Assay (Poster Number: ST025)
Clinical Verification of an FDA-Approved
NGS Solid Tumor IVD Assay (Poster Number: ST067)
Evaluation of the Pillar Biosciences
oncoRevealTM
Solid Tumor v2 (oRSTv2) Application on the Beckman Coulter Biomek NGeniuS System (Poster Number: TT045)
Automation of the Pillar Biosciences
oncoRevealTM
Solid Tumor 22 Gene Panel Kit and the Illumina TruSight Oncology 500 DNA/RNA Kit on the Biomek NGeniuS Next Generation Library Preparation System (Poster Number: TT017)
Combining State Space Models and Statistical Decision Theory for Precision Profiling of
Thalassemia (Poster Number: I017)
About Pillar Biosciences
Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision MedicineTM, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes the selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection and recurrence monitoring. Pillar's NGS testing solutions, including oncoRevealTM
CDx pan-cancer solid tumor IVD, currently under review by FDA, are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, and decentralize the testing process, reducing diagnostic costs and improving access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, with multiple panels in various stages of development, including a tumor-informed MRD assay. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA. For more information visit
pillarbiosci
and connect with us on
LinkedIn.
