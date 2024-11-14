Microtech Announces Major Sponsorship Of Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Professional Boxing Match Streamed Globally On Netflix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MicroTech is proud to announce its sponsorship of the highly anticipated boxing event featuring YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul and the legendary, former undisputed heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson. Set to air live on on November 15, 2024, this electrifying bout promises to be a historic clash of titans, and MicroTech is excited to be a part of this unforgettable moment in boxing history.



The battle between Paul and Tyson, scheduled to take place at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has captured the attention of fans worldwide. Mike Tyson, known for his brutal knockout power and unmatched ferocity in the ring, faces off against Jake Paul, a viral star with his own brand of charisma and grit. With Tyson's legacy and Paul's meteoric rise in the boxing world, this fight has all the makings of a modern-day spectacle that blends athleticism, entertainment, and high stakes.



“We are thrilled to be sponsoring this historic fight and bringing it to millions of fans around the world,” said Tony Jimenez, CEO of MicroTech.“At MicroTech, we're passionate about supporting athletes who embody excellence, determination, and the relentless pursuit of greatness-qualities that both Mike Tyson and Jake Paul represent. This partnership reflects our commitment to elevating the sport of boxing and inspiring fans everywhere.”



The showdown will stream globally on Netflix, ensuring fans across the globe can tune in to witness the high-octane action as these two larger-than-life figures face off in the ring. Whether you're a lifelong boxing enthusiast or new to the sport, this monumental event is one you won't want to miss.



Join us on November 15 for an evening of unforgettable action and see why MicroTech is proud to stand at the forefront of this historic moment in the boxing world.



About MicroTech: Founded in 2004, MicroTech is a leading technology company providing innovative solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. A U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and an NMSDC-certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), MicroTech has earned recognition for exceptional growth. Ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic-owned company by Hispanic Business Magazine for three consecutive years, MicroTech also ranked among the Top 10 Fastest-Growing Hispanic-owned companies for five years.



As a Managed Service Provider (MSP), MicroTech offers IT services, cyber security, cloud computing, infrastructure solutions, and more to government agencies and commercial clients. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 20000 certifications, along with CMMI Maturity Level 3 ratings.



